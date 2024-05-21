Submit Release
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on the National Institutes of Health Request for Information

Seeking Input on Draft Policy Involving NIH-Owned Inventions: Promoting Equity Through Access Planning

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to lowering health care costs, promoting innovation, and making sure that taxpayer investments result in advancements in biomedical research that are accessible to everyone across the country.

Today, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued a first of its kind draft policy proposal to promote equitable access to products stemming from NIH-owned inventions. By requiring organizations partnering with the NIH through patent license agreements to outline detailed plans for patient access to drugs, biologics, vaccines, or devices developed from NIH-owned inventions, we are accelerating how breakthroughs in medical research originating from the NIH’s Intramural Research Program can translate into affordable and sustainable solutions for patients across the country. NIH has released a request for information and welcomes public input to inform this new policy.

