Ohana Restaurant Group, LLC to Open Hawaiian Bros’ First Location in Wichita This Fall

Ohana Restaurant group is proud to bring Hawaiian Bros Island Grill to their hometown of Wichita, KS this fall near the corner of 13th and Greenwich.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohana Restaurant group is proud to bring Hawaiian Bros Island Grill to their hometown of Wichita, KS. The group plans to open their first Wichita location this fall near the corner of 13th and Greenwich, just west of Chicken N Pickle in the Plazzio Retail and Entertainment Center.

Ohana Restaurant Group, LLC, owned/operated by Zach Fugate and cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi, signed on as a Hawaiian Bros franchisee in May 2023. In addition to franchising the Springdale, Arkansas location, they will develop seven additional Hawaiian Bros restaurants across four markets. Fugate is the designated principal for Hawaiian Bros, responsible for Operations and Real Estate site selection.

Hawaiian Bros has experienced significant growth beginning in 2020 due to its unique positioning in the restaurant industry and its attractive franchise opportunity. The island-inspired, plate lunch concept offers a variety of juicy chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces or slow-roasted pork; macaroni salad, a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables; and for something sweet, the smooth and delicious tropical Dole Soft Serve ®. The brand's simple menu delivers efficiencies in supply chain management and ensures an impressive 30-second speed of service standard at the drive-thru windows. This simplicity and efficiency have attracted a growing number of multi-unit franchisees who are frustrated with the slow growth and plateaued sales of their existing legacy QSR brands.

“We believe the unique flavors and fast-casual dining experience offered by Hawaiian Bros will be a perfect fit for the Wichita community. We are confident that residents will embrace the Hawaiian plate lunch concept and can't wait to open our doors and share a taste of the islands with our friends, family, and neighbors here," said Zach Fugate, co-owner of Ohana Restaurant Group.

The Plazzio development is represented by JP Weigand & Sons. The deal to bring Hawaiian Bros to Wichita was finalized with Laham Development with the help of Andrea Ray and Brad Saville at Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Doug Bird with Accel Construction. This will be the first of two locations in Wichita.

“We are excited that the first Hawaiian Bros in Wichita will be in our Plazzio development at 13th and Greenwich,” said Amy Liebau, spokesperson for Laham Development. “We have been waiting for the right concept for this site and, after visiting Hawaiian Bros restaurants in other markets, we believe this is the right fit for Plazzio. We are also impressed with the operating team.” Plazzio is a 350,000 square foot retail and entertainment center located at 13th and Greenwich. According to Liebau, there are still two remaining sites available on the corner, just north of the Hawaiian Bros parcel, as well as a site just East of Chicken N Pickle. “The intersection of 13th and Greenwich has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years,” said Liebau. “We are still looking for the right concepts for the remaining parcels and hope to have announcements soon.”

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we’re inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as ’ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say “mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises 55 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2024, recruiting multi-unit franchise developers in select midwestern, mountain, southeast, and Florida markets.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram’s Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more. Visit hawaiianbros.com/franchise/ for more information.

About Laham Development

Laham Development’s major projects in the Wichita market include Bradley Fair; Wilson Estates; Regency Lakes, anchored by Super Target and Cabela’s; Plazzio, home to Bowlero and Chicken N Pickle, River Vista Apartments in Downtown on the Arkansas River; and Country Club Park on 13th and Webb Road. For more information on Laham Development, visit www.lahamdevelopment.com.