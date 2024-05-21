Ducklings Early Learning Centers Franchise Unveils New Chestnut Run Location - A Testament to Brand Growth
Ducklings Early Learning Centers is proud to announce its newest school in the Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park slated to open in the fall of 2024.
After the warm welcome we received at our Whitehall school, we were happy to add to add more Ducks to Delaware. This is simply an exceptional campus and we are pleased to be part of it.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducklings Early Learning Centers is proud to announce its newest school in the Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park, CRISP, constructed by MRA Construction, and slated to open in the fall of 2024. This state-of-the-art facility, encompassing over 13,000 square feet, is part of an exciting expansion for the brand that includes a total of 6 new schools opening in 2024 with 3 more slated to open in early 2025, reflecting Ducklings'
— Jody Thompson
rapid growth in the childcare industry.
Jody Thompson, the founder of Ducklings Early Learning Centers, with over 30 years in childcare and early education, has led the brand to flourish from a single center to a successful legacy franchise brand with fourteen open locations, and more in the pipeline. Their plan for purposeful growth is centered out of their home base in West Chester, PA, expanding from that central point across the mid-Atlantic states in order to ensure excellent support and brand recognition for their franchisees. "We are excited to be a part of the Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park campus. Ducklings and CRISP are a perfect match!” says Sarah Vannello M. Ed., Ducklings’ Director of Curriculum. “Our curriculum is based in Growth Mind-set, the idea that the next breakthrough is just around the corner if you keep at it and believe in yourself-something I’m sure most scientist can relate to”. This will be the second location in Delaware for the childcare brand; Ducklings Whitehall opened this past January in The Town of Whitehall in Middletown, DE. “After the warm welcome we received at our Whitehall school, we were happy to add to add more Ducks to Delaware”, said Jody Thompson. When asked about the Chestnut Run location, Thompson responded, “This is simply an exceptional campus and we are pleased to be part of it “. The Chestnut Run center, designed for full-day fun and learning, will be open for the care of children aged 6 weeks to 6 years and will feature an indoor gym, children’s library, and separate playground space for toddlers and preschoolers.
The childcare industry, valued at $60.4 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $83.6 billion by 2030. At the forefront of this growth is Ducklings Early Learning Center Franchise, offering a recession-resilient opportunity for franchisees. The increasing demand for quality childcare, driven by working parents and a focus on early childhood education, makes Ducklings a compelling investment. Ducklings franchisees become integral community members, shaping the leaders of tomorrow. Franchisees enjoy a work-life balance with no nights, weekends, or holiday work. As Ducklings continues to expand, they welcome innovative individuals to explore their franchise opportunities. Learn more about joining them and shaping the future of early education at ducklingsfranchise.com.
