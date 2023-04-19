Cinco Days of Cinco at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

This five-day extravaganza will feature daily happenings, free raffles, exciting giveaways, and DJ sets at both their Lansdale and Langhorne locations.
The celebration kicks off on Wednesday, May 3rd with the Cinco Kickoff where customers will receive a FREE order of churros with the purchase of an entree, limit one per table.
On Thursday, May 4th, wear your comfy pants because Margaritas will host a Taco Eating Competition with a sign-up link available on social media. Guests can enjoy $6 original and strawberry margaritas while listening to a live DJ set and participating in FREE raffles.
Friday, May 5th is the big day- Cinco de Mayo! Customers can enter to win a trip to Mexico (yes really!) and enjoy an all-day DJ set from 11am-11pm. There will also be FREE raffles and giveaways throughout the day. Olé!
On Saturday, May 6th, Margaritas will host a Cinco Post Party with a live DJ set from 5-11pm and FREE raffles and giveaways.
Finally, on Sunday, May 7th, Margaritas will hold a Kids Cinco Fiesta from 11am-3pm with a FREE kids t-shirt, kid-friendly DJ set, face painter, magician, games, piñatas, and FREE raffles.
"We are looking forward to celebrating Cinco Days of Cinco with our customers and join in to enjoy the best fiesta of the year," said David Miller, VP of Operations at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant. "We want everyone to come and enjoy our delicious food, refreshing margaritas, and lively atmosphere during this five-day celebration."
Don't miss out on the fun- come celebrate Cinco Days of Cinco with Margaritas Mexican Restaurant. For more information, visit their website at https://www.margs.com/pennsylvania or follow them on social media.
