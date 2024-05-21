Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in Artificial Intelligence Seoul Summit

CANADA, May 21 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated virtually in the Leaders’ session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seoul Summit. The session was jointly hosted by the President of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. It was attended by members of the G7, Singapore, the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and representatives of organizations developing AI, such as Meta, OpenAI, and Samsung, among others.

Under the theme “Building on the Al Safety Summit: Towards an Innovative and Inclusive Future”, the AI Seoul Summit builds on the inaugural AI Safety Summit that was hosted by the United Kingdom in November 2023.

At the AI Seoul Summit, the Prime Minister endorsed a joint Leaders’ declaration on AI governance – the Seoul Declaration for Safe, Innovative and Inclusive AI. He also highlighted Canada’s leadership in harnessing the potential of AI, including through a $2.4 billion package of measures announced in Budget 2024. This includes an investment of $50 million to create a Canadian AI Safety Institute to further the safe development and deployment of AI.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the important work being done in other fora – such as the G7, the OECD, the United Nations, and the Global Partnership on AI – and stressed the need to continue international collaboration on AI safety.

The AI Seoul Summit provided an important opportunity for Canada to demonstrate its continued leadership role in AI governance and to highlight Canada’s continued commitment to work with domestic and international partners in this space.

