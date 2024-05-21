Mississippi Lottery Offers Advertising RFP Opportunity

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for Production and Delivery of Certain Creative Advertising and Related Services with a submission deadline of June 27, 2024.

The primary area of interest in this RFP is television commercial production, with a lesser emphasis on radio commercial production and video/animation digital advertising.

Primarily, RFP No. 11 seeks a vendor to provide fully produced video and/or animation for use in television, cable and digital commercials. The full outline of the services to be provided can be found in Appendix B of the RFP.

The award for the successful bidder will be announced September 2024.

Interested parties can visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/rfps-bids-personnel/procurement/rfps/ to review minimum qualifications and specifications required to submit a bid for consideration.

###

