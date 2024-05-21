Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,043 in the last 365 days.

Angela Kangwa, An Award Winning CETA Counsellor.

Meet Angela Kangwa, an award-winning psychosocial counsellor who has been working for the Eastern Province Health Office under CIDRZ’s Common Elements Treatment Approach (CETA) program since 2020.

Angela has been supporting people living with HIV by providing counselling services for those having mental challenges such as anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.  A depression and substance abuse survivor herself, Angela uses her experience to help others going through similar mental challenges to lead better lifestyles.

She credits the intensive CETA training programme for equipping her with life skills that have enabled her to earn a living as a psychosocial counsellor.

“During the CETA training, I could relate the lessons to my story. At the time, I was depressed and was abusing alcohol. I couldn’t go a day without drinking alcohol,” Angela recalls.

She narrates that after the CETA training, she was able to work on herself and go past the negative thoughts that led her into depression and abusing alcohol. She now relishes being a role model in her community and has come to learn to love herself through CETA.

“I feel motivated to work even harder for CETA because it has also helped me in my life,” she explains.

Due to her dedication to mental health through her various media advocacy programs, Angela recently received recognition as a Mental Advocate of the Year during the Eastern Province Womantarian Awards. 

She says this award has motivated her to work even harder and continue imparting positive change in society. Angela is involved in advocacy programs focusing on drug abuse in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Angela is one of the 69 psychosocial counsellors currently working in public health facilities trained by the Ministry of Health in partnership with CIDRZ’s CETA project since its inception in 2020.

You just read:

Angela Kangwa, An Award Winning CETA Counsellor.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more