Navy Wins DOD Fire and Emergency Service Awards

Annually, DOD honors exemplary fire departments that have attained a superior level of excellence in supporting their mission and managing fire safety.

This year, the United States Navy has demonstrated outstanding performance in several categories achieving the highest degree of excellence in mission support and fire protection management. One Medium Category Installation Fire Department, one military firefighter, and one civilian firefighter were recipients of awards for their superior job performance, outstanding contributions, and leadership.

“In every crisis, the spirit of service burns bright in our firefighters and emergency responders. Their selflessness inspires hope in our communities, touching lives with each courageous act,” said Carl B. Glover Jr, Commander, Navy Installation Command F&ES Director. “We owe them a debt of gratitude, for they are the unsung heroes who rise to meet our greatest challenges.”

Winning the Fire Department of the Year, Medium Category, is Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Their accomplishments include responding to 1,025 emergencies, organizing a 16-week fire academy, and publishing a multi-agency carrier Fire Response Plan that solidified an integrated fire response.

“I'm incredibly honored and proud at Winning the Department of Defense Medium fire department of the year is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of every member of our department,” said John Serrato, Assistant Chief of Training, Yokosuka F&ES. “This recognition validates our commitment to excellence in fire safety and emergency response. It's truly humbling to be recognized among our peers in the Department of Defense, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve and protect our community. This award is a reflection of our collective efforts, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've achieved together.”

This year’s DOD Military Firefighter of the Year is Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler 1st Class Anna Perez from Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. Her accomplishments include mitigation of 65 emergencies, protecting 10,000 personnel, and preserving 354 facilities.

“As a military firefighter, my responsibilities include crucial fire protection and emergency services, which include, fire prevention, suppression, rescue operations, and medical aid,” said Perez. “These services are essential in ensuring the safety and security of our personnel, infrastructure, and assets. The impact of our work is helps to maintain operational readiness, protects lives and property, and ensures the continuous execution of the Navy's mission.”

This year’s DOD Civilian Firefighter of the Year (FFOTY) is Jeffry Frawley from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas who served as the chief architect for the pre-fire plan program, updating 50 plans by identifying hazards, hydrants, and facility layout, which improved team safety and incident mitigation strategies.

“To even be nominated for so many awards is an honor in itself, but to be awarded CNRSE, CNIC, and DOD FFOTY is absolutely the pinnacle of my career,” said Frawley. “It would bring recognition to the installation, showcasing our talent and dedication. Ultimately, it signifies that our efforts are being acknowledged and appreciated by others in the field.”

These are nothing short of amazing accomplishments to say the least. Fire officers each receive an award for their superior job performance, outstanding contributions, and leadership for a DOD F&ES organization.

Congratulations to all the winners on a job well done and for their remarkable achievements as they continue to support installation resilience.

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment, development of Navy shore infrastructure, and execution and oversight of multiple quality of life programs and services. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 48,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; Twitter, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.