USNS Yukon Crew Visits, Swims with Thai Elephants

Members from fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), and Military Sealift Command Far East, in an act of goodwill and a thirst for Thai culture education, roamed, as well, and visited the Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary to help lay a foundation that will be a source of food for these elephants; and to feed and play with the large residents.



Civilian Mariner Eryk Michalowski, a 3rd mate on USNS Yukon, is on his first trip to Thailand, and second year working with MSC. He previously served aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2022.

“I initially had no idea what we were going to do at the sanctuary, but I wanted to see the countryside, and to see how different it is here,” said Michalowski. “It was exciting to see these elephants. They’ll enjoy a healthier lifestyle as part of the Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary, where they are free to roam, and given food and medical care, if needed.”

During pre-industrial Thailand, elephants were used in logging and agriculture due to their strength and ability to work in forested areas where machinery could not easily operate, according to Chadchaya Chaicharn, volunteer caretaker and trainer at Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary.

As a working animal, elephants were often exposed to harsh environments, exerting long days doing strenuous labor.

Today, elephants are a major draw for tourists, and many sanctuaries and conservation projects exist in Thailand to protect and care for elephants.



At the Pattaya sanctuary, the elephants are not ridden, or made to perform hard labor. They are free to play and roam; however, feeding these large mammals is a daily challenge for the volunteers.

“Every day we are busy gathering enough food to feed the elephants,” said Chaicharn, who has been volunteering at the sanctuary for about five years. “Each elephant eats about 400 kilograms (882 lbs.) a day. If we can’t grow the food, we have to purchase it, which is expensive.”

During the community outreach event, the CIVMARs tilled a muddy portion of the land and planted vegetation that will be served as elephant food. Once this vegetation matures, in about three months, it will provide a reliable source of food and will continue to grow, even after it’s harvested.



The CIVMARs also donated about thirty watermelons, and a few large bags of squash and freshly cut vegetation that was fed to the elephants.

After about three hours of tilling and planting, the CIVMARs experienced hand-feeding the elephants, and swimming in a pond with them.

In Thailand, the elephant is a national symbol and has been featured on the Thai flag and currency. The animal represents the nation's identity and pride.

Renu is the owner of the Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary, which she opened six years ago. The center cares for three elephants, with a fourth one arriving in about a month.

These elephants were either purchased from abusive owners, or given to the sanctuary by those who can no longer care for their elephant.

“I love elephants too much,” said Renu. “My father had an elephant that I used to walk from my home to the market every day, sometimes 100 km. (62 miles) a day. We walked in the street to transport fruits and sugar canes.”

According to Renu, one day, about 30 years ago, she saw her elephant cry from walking on the hot road, and she felt very bad. That evening, she saw a news program about the first elephant sanctuary opening up in Thailand. That report has always stayed with her, until the day she started her own sanctuary.



Outreach events like the visit by USNS Yukon help raise awareness about the sanctuary and elephants’ plight, and the importance of conservation efforts.

MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.