Navy Medicine Recognizes the Magic Fisher Houses Bring to Force Readiness

Freedman's visit highlighted the importance of the Fisher Houses in easing the burden on families of wounded, injured, or ill service members and U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman visited Fisher House to recognize the critical role they play in supporting military families at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda, June 13.

“Family readiness equals force readiness,” said Freedman. “It's important to know, it goes beyond houses and buildings. What Fisher House does, is it creates that sense of caring, of community, of trust and bond. It is incredible and unlike anywhere else.”

Joining them were Dave Coker, the president of Fisher House Foundation, and Capt. Alan Christian, commander of NSA Bethesda.

“The highlight of my job is getting to come out and meet the people who serve,” stated Coker. “When a family walks through our doors, we want you to know that your service is appreciated, and honored and that there are people out there that want to support you in your time of need.”

Since 1990, more than 50,000 families have utilized the five houses at Bethesda, and over 500,000 families worldwide.

“When I first started here, we had many people injured in the war. My job was to make them, and their families feel at home,” explained Michael Ybarra, Fisher House general manager of NSA Bethesda. “We are here to help so the service member can focus on recovery.”

The U.S. Navy’s connection to the Fisher Houses started with an observation made on the grounds of National Naval Medical Center Bethesda by Ms. Pauline Trost – the wife of the 23rdChief of Naval Operations, Adm. Carlisle Trost. The first Fisher House was dedicated at Bethesda in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

During the visit, The Walt Disney Company distributed special care packages filled with Disney-themed goodies to families staying at Fisher House. The initiative is part of Disney's enduring admiration for U. S. military service members, their families and veterans that includes the company fostering relationships with organizations like Fisher House Foundation.

Throughout June, Disney will spread joy and a touch of magic to military and veteran families nationwide and overseas by delivering similar care packages to all 97 Fisher Houses.

“My wife and daughter's favorite characters are Mickey and Minnie Mouse, them being here is a pleasant surprise for me and my family,” said Cpl. Emmanuel Patterson, Georgia National Guard. “I was deployed on my third deployment when I got sick and had to be transferred to the area. The Fisher House made it possible for my family to be here with me during my treatment.”



“In Navy Medicine, we have a sacred covenant. Our mission is to care for the most deserving men and women in the world,” concluded Freedman. “It's those who will and have worn the cloth of our nation and our families who support them. There can be no higher calling.”

