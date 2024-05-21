Fintech Giant FIS Global and EdTech Startup Electus Bridge the Gap Between Childhood Learning and Adult Responsibilities
EdTech social enterprise startup partners with fintech giant to provide card services for first-of-its-kind education app that improves future quality of life.
We are on a mission to launch a million happy futures. Our partnership with FIS Global mixes earning and banking-style tools with education, in a way that is scalable, and impactful.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIS Global and Electus Global Education, both Florida based, have announced a new partnership to enhance 'happy-life skills' education app, Life Hub, coined as a ‘launchpad for future happiness and security’. The app, developed by Electus, integrates a new card system powered by FIS and Dash Solutions, an innovator in digital payments. This development aims to address critical social disparities stemming from a widespread gap in financial literacy skills.
— Patricia Kampmann, CEO Electus Global Education
The Life Hub app provides a progressive alternative to traditional education systems, promoting life-enhancing outcomes for the individual learner and wider society. Life Hub catalyzes economic, career and life opportunities for school-aged children, up to the age of 18, offering experiential financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career/work-readiness education (FLEC) through hands-on learning, earning, and banking-style tools. Distinguishing itself in the competitive edtech/fintech landscape, Electus has created an educational ecosystem that bridges childhood learning and adult-life responsibilities. Life Hub engages kids in real income generation through learning modules called edu-jobs, curated on a digital Jobs Center.
Fundamentally designed to improve life outcomes, and level the playing field in education and careers, Life Hub serves young people from all socioeconomic backgrounds through its SAAS model paid service. Underscoring Electus core ethos, the Life-Hub pricing model is bolstered by the startup's commitment to accessibility, which is supported by partners and corporate sponsors. Together, they enable the distribution of Life Hub's life-changing technology to underserved communities by providing a quota of fully funded licences each month.
Life Hub’s innovative technology, launched in 2022, and this fresh partnership expands the impact further with the integration of their FIS and Dash powered Life Hub VISA Debit Card, and - distinctively – payment of monthly “Edu-Job Earnings” which children manage using their integrated, transactions dashboard. The platform’s 1,500 edu-jobs, designed by an in-house team of educators, cover a large range of real-world topics, preparing them for future financial independence and security. From vocational subjects to AI, creative careers, geography, starting a business, social studies, and STEM, Life Hub is trusted by schools, school districts and youth organizations nationwide.
Life Hub's flexible education model meets national standards and integrates seamlessly into curriculums, proven by successful collaborations with The Boys and Girls Clubs, and Big Brothers Big Sisters since its launch to market.
Integrating FIS and Dash Payment solutions with Life Hub’s globally patented, AI-driven technology, offers a holistic 360 approach to learning, setting children up for a stable and prosperous life. Life Hub’s approach is backed by peer-reviewed studies that prove a link between experiential and financial education with positive life and societal outcomes. Their education model based around 'happy-life skills,' empowers children to live their best lives, breaking generational cycles of poor money management.
The Life Hub approach addresses some of the most profound societal issues including equality of opportunity - financial empowerment and social upward mobility – and broader outcomes including the prevention of substance abuse, domestic violence, crime rates, family stability and overall health [see citations]
With unarguable statistics [see citations] pointing towards a societal money-management skills gap, the partnership also aims to democratize access to digital money management tools in unbanked communities. Present in 58 countries, FIS's technological expertise and global market reach, combined with the globally patented Life Hub solution, support Electus’ plans for global expansion over the next decade.
Dash's innovative payment solutions and robust technology stack play a crucial role in Life Hub’s new FIS powered Life Hub VISA Debit Card. When combined with a monthly earned income experience, Electus has been able to further differentiate Life Hub it from banking-and-gamified-only competitors.
The collaboration with FIS is a significant milestone for Electus and follows the May 2024 release of Life Hub 3rd generation and entrance into new markets including homeschools, micro-schools, juvenile reform, and youth sports. Electus has pivoted away from the fin-lit narrative that saturates competitor messaging to focus on what really matters: future happiness, health, economic security, stable families, and social upward mobility.
Electus CEO Patricia Kampmann emphasizes that every business decision is based on tangible and universally understood positive outcomes. “We are on a mission to launch a million happy futures,” she says, highlighting the program's transformative potential. “Our partnership with FIS Global allows us to level-up our impact, mixing income earning opportunities, with consumption and banking-style tools – a unique offer delivered in a way that is secure, scalable, and impactful.”
Ian Logan from FIS Global highlights the significance of the collaboration, which empowers children with practical, hands-on money management and consumption skills, fostering financial inclusion and literacy from a young age.
"We are thrilled to partner with FIS and Electus to help enhance the LifeHub experience for its users," says Stephen Faust, CEO of Dash Solutions. "This collaboration is a testament to our mission of empowering our customers and delivering value beyond the payment."
For more information about Life Hub, Electus, and how to get involved with this groundbreaking education and financial technology , visit www.lifehubjobs.com or email info@electuseducation.com.
