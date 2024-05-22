NY-Style Pizza Hits Forest City, NC: Southside Celebrates Six Months with Rave Reviews

Classic New York-Style Pizza: Experience the Crispy Crust and Rich Flavors at Southside!

Southside Pizza marks half a year of authentic NY-style pizza in Forest City, NC, drawing acclaim from locals and native New Yorkers alike.

FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six months have passed since Austin Montecuollo, the new owner of Southside Pizza, reintroduced the original New York-style pizza recipe, and the local and visitor feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Echoes of "just like back home" fill the air, from New Yorkers to New Jerseyans alike.

After buying the restaurant, which had changed hands multiple times over the years, Austin took it upon himself to recover the long-lost recipe by reconnecting with Louie, the original founder. Together, they spent weeks refining the authentic New York-style techniques and flavors, ensuring that every pizza crafted at Southside mirrored the classic New York experience.

The response has been nothing short of spectacular, making Southside Pizza not just a local favorite but the best New York-style pizza in Western North Carolina. "Hearing that we've managed to bring a piece of New York to our town and seeing the joy it brings our customers, especially those from New York and New Jersey, makes all the effort worthwhile," shares Austin.

Customer testimonials further validate this success:

Frankie from Brooklyn, NY: Just like a slice from back home! Southside Pizza brings that Brooklyn taste right here to NC. Perfect crust and sauce!"

Samantha from Newark, NJ: "Spot-on authentic New York-style pizza. It's just like the pies from my hometown favorite, Sacco Pizza on 9th."

James from Manhattan, NY: "This is real New York pizza. Crispy crust, the right amount of cheese and grease—just like downtown Manhattan. A true slice of home."

Austin laughs while describing the initial local reaction to the authentic style: "It’s been quite the education for locals who are used to thick, stiff crusts. When they first tried our NY-style pizza, they were confused by how 'floppy' it was. Now, they just can't get enough."

Southside Pizza invites everyone to experience this culinary revival firsthand. Come and see if it really does feel like being back in New York City—with each slice delivering not just food, but an authentic slice of the city, baked to perfection.

For more information, visit Southside Pizza at 235 S Powell St, Forest City, NC, or online at southsidepizza.us.