Calltastic Revolutionizes Outsourcing Accessibility for Microventures and Solopreneurs

Calltastic, LA's outsourced service provider, introduces solutions tailored for microventures & solopreneurs, challenging traditional outsourcing norms.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calltastic, a pioneering outsourced services provider based in Los Angeles, has taken a bold step towards democratizing outsourcing by extending its comprehensive solutions to Microventures and solopreneurs. This strategic expansion aims to empower startups and small businesses of all sizes, bridging the gap in the outsourcing landscape and ushering in a new era of accessible support services.

In an industry-first move, Calltastic has recognized the evolving needs of today's entrepreneurial landscape, where startups and small businesses play a pivotal role. With a steadfast commitment to fostering enhanced customer experiences that foster business growth, Calltastic has emerged as a true ally for these enterprises.

Calltastic's innovative approach challenges the conventional norms of outsourcing, which often exclude businesses unless they meet specific scale requirements. "The startup and small business landscape has changed significantly, but the outsourcing industry hasn't," remarks Leo Lopez, Co-Founder & CEO of Calltastic. "We advocate for outsourcing as a proven growth strategy, yet most providers remain inaccessible to new businesses that are still finding their footing. This misalignment with the dynamic startup and small business ecosystem needs to change."

The newly introduced Microventures plan disrupts the status quo by offering tailored consultative support and managed services to "non-employer firms." Calltastic's unique proposition eliminates minimum requirements and contracts, enabling Microventures and solopreneurs to effectively sell, service, and support their expanding customer base. This paradigm shift in outsourcing empowers entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best – innovating and driving business success.

As part of its ongoing commitment to redefining outsourcing norms, Calltastic invites interested parties to explore their groundbreaking solutions. To learn more about Calltastic and how they're reshaping the future of outsourcing, visit their official website at https://calltastic.com.