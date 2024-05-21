TRAVIS SCOTT TO HEADLINE OFFICIAL CLOSING PARTY OF THE MONTE CARLO GRAND PRIX AT LILLY’S CLUB ON SUNDAY MAY 26, 2024
We have been fans of Travis’ work for over 10 years. We attended his first show in Paris in 2015, it’s an honor to have him back and close out our third iteration of Lilly’s Club in Monte Carlo”MONTE CARLO, MONACO, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Lilly's Club is thrilled to announce that Travis Scott will headline the official after-party of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix on Sunday, May 26th at the ultra-luxurious Fairmont Monte Carlo. The Lilly’s team has a history of producing unparalleled club performances, including Travis Scott’s first club performance in Paris during Fashion Week Fall Winter 2017, with Heron Preston and the late Virgil Abloh on the decks.
— Hugo Dutheil, Co-Founder of Lilly's Club
Returning for its third season, Lilly’s Club continues to offer the most coveted club night experiences during Monte Carlo’s biggest weekend, the Grand Prix. With a four-night residency from May 23 to May 26, 2024, Lilly’s Club promises an unforgettable experience featuring an exceptional lineup of artists and extravagant collaborations.
"We have been fans of Travis’ work for more than 10 years. We attended his first ever show in Paris in 2015, when he was still considered an up-and-coming artist in Europe, and it’s an honor to have him back at Lilly’s and close out our third iteration of Lilly’s Club in Monte Carlo," states Hugo Dutheil, Co-Founder of Lilly's Club.
Last year, Travis Scott delivered an incredible performance at Lilly’s Club, staying on stage for nearly two hours. He played unreleased songs from his upcoming project and arrived with A-list guests such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Durant, OBJ, Mbappé, and Lewis Hamilton. The performance was an unforgettable experience for all attendees, from the guests to the artist and his team.
"Everyone had an amazing time last year, and we are extremely excited to produce a part 2. It will be quite a way to close out festivities following incredible performances starting on Thursday by The Martinez Brothers, followed by headliners Rampa from Keinemusik on Friday and Peggy Gou on Saturday," says Adam Demarle, owner of Lilly's Club.
