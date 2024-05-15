Lilly’s Club Returns To Monte Carlo With A Baccarat Lounge, Caviar Bump Concierge + More Over-The-Top Opulence
Martinez Brothers confirmed for opening night, Thursday, May 23, 2024, Rampa from Keinemusik on Friday, May 24 and Peggy Gou on Saturday, May 25th
Thrilled to have the Martinez Brothers, Rampa and Peggy Gou at Lilly’s Club! it’s a privilege to have them celebrate Monaco’s Grand Prix and bring an unrivaled experience to this year’s race.”MONTE CARLO, MONACO, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lilly’s Club is back for a third year offering the most coveted club night experiences during this year’s biggest weekend in Monte Carlo, the Grand Prix. Lilly’s Club will bring new light to the ultra-luxurious Fairmont Monte Carlo during its four-night residency, from May 23 to May 26, 2024. This year’s exceptional lineup of artists and extravagant collaborations include the unveiling of a scintillatingly lavish VIP section, Lilly’s Lounge by Baccarat, which will radiate with the refined elegance and singular light of Baccarat’s creations.
In efforts to elevate previous experiences and keep delivering over the top services to A-List clientele, Lilly’s Club has opted out of traditional wait staff replacing them with personal in-club butler, caviar bump concierge services and more.
"Our mission has always been to exceed expectations and curate over-the-top luxurious experiences in the world of hospitality.” Said Hugo Dutheil Co-Founder of Lilly’s Club. “This year marks the 260th anniversary of Maison Baccarat, and we are thrilled that they have chosen Lilly’s Club to honor the celebration.”
With past performers consisting of Rick Ross, French Montana, Marco Carola and Travis Scott, Lilly’s 2024 residency is proving to deliver another world-class roster of musical talent, with the Martinez Brothers confirmed for opening night, Thursday, May 23, 2024, Rampa from Keinemusik on Friday, May 24 and Peggy Gou on Saturday, May 25th – with headliners for the closing party to still be announced.
“We are so excited to have the Martinez Brothers, Rampa from Keinemusik and Peggy Gou at Lilly’s Club, it’s a privilege to have them join the Lilly’s family in celebrating Monaco’s Grand Prix and bringing an unrivaled experience to this year’s race.” Says, Adam Demarle, owner of Lilly’s Club. “With some of the most influential players across the music and arts world in attendance, this is one four-day party that cannot be missed!”
To ensure an unparalleled experience for all guests, Lilly’s Club offers an array of luxurious amenities. These include Blade-provided helicopter transfers, personal butlers, concierge services, full chauffeur services, and access to private jet fleets, ensuring every need is met. Additionally, Lilly’s provides the best seats at the race, offering exclusive suite experiences with direct views of the Grand Prix from the Fairmont.
For more information on Lilly’s, including bookings, please visit www.lillysclub.com.
About Lilly’s
Lilly’s Club will be the premier night club popping up at all F1 events around the world with the original location being at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, providing guests with exclusive entertainment during Monte Carlo’s F1 GP since 2022. The club was designed to act as a luxury playground where the world’s most influential performers and art lovers can escape and celebrate through music. Lilly’s prides itself on collaborating with the biggest names in the entertainment industry, providing four nights of incomparable partying.
Lilly’s Club Monte-Carlo is located within the Fairmont Hotel Monte-Carlo, 12 Av. des Spélugues, 98000, Monte Carlo, Monaco. Locations for additional pop-ups to come.
About Fairmont Monte Carlo
The Fairmont Monte Carlo is a luxury Resort hotel located in the heart of the Principality of Monaco between the Mediterranean Sea and the legendary Monte Carlo Casino. The Fairmont Monte Carlo is one of the largest luxury hotels in Europe, offering 596 rooms, suites and residences, 4 restaurants: the internationally renowned Nobu restaurant, the rooftop Nikki Beach, the Lobby Lounge restaurant and a new Amù restaurant with panoramic views planned for spring, 2 bars, a Spa, a fitness center and 2 swimming pools, one of which is open all year round, over 5,000 m² of meeting space, a tailor-made catering service Grand Events Fairmont Monte Carlo and luxury boutiques.
About Baccarat
Founded in 1764, Baccarat, alchemist of joy and creator of enchanting worlds, is the fruit of a group of daring artisans who have transformed the four elements of nature – earth, air, fire, and water – into crystal of unparalleled purity. By crafting true masterpieces, Baccarat has never ceased to surprise the world, garnering numerous awards at World Fairs and international exhibitions. This is how the name of a small town in eastern France, Baccarat, has over time become a symbol of the art of celebration and French joie de vivre.
