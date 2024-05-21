Governor applauds advisor, police officers for recognition 

SANTA FE – Members of the New Mexico State Police and a senior advisor with the Office of the Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham were honored during the Excellence in Law Enforcement Awards hosted by the U.S. Attorney Office for the District of New Mexico on Friday.

“Proud to celebrate our outstanding state police, and my senior advisor, Ben Baker, for their exceptional dedication and service to our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Honored by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico for excellence in law enforcement, they exemplify professionalism and commitment every day. Thank you for your tireless efforts and unwavering bravery.”

The following were recognized at the Excellence in Law Enforcement Awards ceremony in Albuquerque on Friday: