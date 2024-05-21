Submit Release
Presidency and Treasury brief media on progress in the implementation of Operation Vulindlela, 22 May

The Presidency and the National Treasury will on Wednesday, 22 May 2024 host a joint media briefing to provide an update on progress in the implementation of economic reforms through Operation Vulindlela. 

Operation Vulindlela is a government-wide initiative to accelerate the implementation of structural reform and achieve more rapid and inclusive economic growth. It aims to modernise and transform network industries, including electricity, water, transport, and telecommunications.

The progress report will cover new developments in the past quarter, as well as a review of what has been achieved in advancing economic reform since Operation Vulindlela was initiated in October 2020 and the next steps in the reform programme.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024
Time: 10h30
Venue: Union Buildings, Room 159

Media RSVPs should be directed to Patience Mtshali via email: patience@presidency.gov.za cc Hlobisile Nkosi Hlobisile@presidency.gov.za   

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

