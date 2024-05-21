Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visits Matimba and Medupi Power Stations, 22 May

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, will be visiting Medupi and Matimba Power Stations in Lephalale tomorrow, 22 May 2024.

This visit is part of his ongoing efforts to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work of power station staff in improving generation performance.

This visit follows recent engagements at Megawatt Park, as well as Kusile, Kendal, Arnot, Hendrina, Duvha, Camden, Majuba, Tutuka, Lethabo, and Grootvlei Power Stations.

These visits come at a time when the country has experienced over 50 days without load shedding, with a notable increase in energy availability.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024

FIRST LEG

Time: 10h00 - 11h45

Venue: Medupi Power Station

SECOND LEG

Time: 12h15 - 14h35

Venue: Matimba Power Station

Media representatives interested in attending must complete the attached form and send it to Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za / mediadesk@eskom.co.za / nokwethemba.khumalo@eskom.co.za

Media inquiries:

Tsakane Khambane,

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity

Cell: 082 084 5555

E-mail: Tsakane@presidency.gov.za