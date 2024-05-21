RPG Acoustical Systems Welcomes Two Seasoned Sales Representatives to Expand Market Reach
We are thrilled to welcome Doug and John to the RPG team. Their wealth of experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in key markets."PASSAIC, NJ, USA, May 21, 2024 -- RPG Acoustical Systems is excited to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals, Doug Abt and John R. Stewart, to its sales team.
Doug Abt has joined as Sales Representative for the New York City and surrounding market areas, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Abt has been an Independent Sales Representative serving the architectural acoustics market in Upstate New York for over 30 years. His long standing relationship with RPG, spanning over 20 years, has resulted in successful collaborations on projects ranging from school music rooms to landmark high-end auditoriums and recording studios. Abt will work closely with RPG company leaders and other sales and support personnel to nurture and develop sales opportunities.
John R. Stewart has accepted the position of Director of Sales for the New England/Northeast market. With over 25 years of experience in Architectural Woodwork sales throughout the Northeastern US, Stewart brings a deep understanding of the market and a commitment to excellence. Originally from Glasgow, Scotland-UK, Stewart earned his Master of Philosophy degree in Engineering from Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh and the University of Leeds. He has worked for well-known companies in the US and Canada and recently joined RPG to pursue new challenges in the architectural sales field. As Director of Sales, Stewart will focus on developing sales opportunities and building relationships in the Northeast market.
"We are thrilled to welcome Doug and John to the RPG team," said Jeff Madison, President at RPG. "Their wealth of experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in key markets. We look forward to their contributions and are excited about the mutual success ahead."
About RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC:
With a focus on enhancing the science and aesthetics of acoustical spaces, RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC has established itself as a leader in providing high-quality acoustic solutions to a variety of sectors within the industry.
