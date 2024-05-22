FUCHS Lubricants Co. Partners with Track Heroes to Provide Mental Health Support to Veterans and First Responders

Track Heroes combines the positive effects of High-Performance Driving with cutting edge neuroscience to provide stigma free mental health support

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS Lubricants Co., the world’s largest independent lubricant supplier, is now an official Premiere Sponsor of the Track Heroes organization. Track Heroes is a non-profit that combines the positive effects of High-Performance Driving with cutting edge neuroscience to provide stigma free mental health support to veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

“Traditional Psychological treatment methods work to resolve many issues and Track Heroes encourages people to continue Provider care. What we offer is an additive. As our research and data builds, we hope to introduce new techniques to healing that are more tailored to the problems faced by our community,” remarked Luke Ryker, President, and Founder of Track Heroes. “With the support of FUCHS, we can add another vehicle to our fleet. This provides additional opportunities for veterans and first responders to participate in our events who would otherwise not have the resources to do so.”

Sponsors provide Track Heroes with vital support by directly funding events, providing critical resources/services, giving special access to heroes, and helping bring awareness to the program. “FUCHS is proud to work with an organization that supports our nation’s heroes as they adjust to civilian life. As a former member of the US Navy Reserve, I look forward to cheering on my fellow veterans on the racetrack!” says Tom Hayes, Vice President of OEM Sales at FUCHS Lubricants Co.

Additionally, FUCHS will be equipping Track Heroes vehicles with automotive fluids from their TITAN product line. The TITAN product range offers a comprehensive selection of high-quality oils for passenger cars both with original manufacturer approvals and includes engine oils, gear oils, hydraulic oils, and transmission fluids.

The FUCHS sponsored vehicle will soon be unveiled and utilized at several events this year, providing Heroes with an opportunity for HIGH SPEED MENTAL HEALTH.