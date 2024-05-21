Stimson Center, DataTrails, and True North partner to develop MATCH 2.0 for Secure Chemical Trade Monitoring

Rusty Cumpston, CEO, DataTrails

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stimson Center has partnered with DataTrails, a data provenance and transparency technology company, and True North, a software services company, on MATCH 2.0, a prototype distributed ledger technology (DLT) system for monitoring and tracking international trade of chemicals listed under the Chemical Weapons Convention (the Convention).

The MATCH prototype aims to simplify regulatory compliance for the global chemical industry. It will assist national authorities in identifying and resolving discrepancies in the declared transfers of commonly traded “scheduled chemicals.” These chemicals only have industrial applications but can also be used as precursors to chemical weapons, making them subject to strict export controls and reporting requirements under the Convention. Like earlier versions, MATCH 2.0 will continue to enable users to share and process data securely using DLT, but this updated prototype enables a new level of tamper-proof transparency and ledger replication by independent verifiers.

Through this partnership, the project will combine DataTrails' advanced transparency services and DLT with True North’s content protection services to deliver secure, traceable, and trustworthy data on the global trade of monitored scheduled chemicals. DataTrails’ new technology, ‘Forestrie’, is a purpose-built distributed ledger for supply chain integrity, transparency, and trust. This technology will be coupled with True North’s software development and integration expertise in building secure and trustworthy multi-party data solutions for government and enterprise clients, a fully supported, compliant, and auditable service that all parties in the supply chain can use to create immutable audit trails and prove data is reliable and trustworthy.

The MATCH project is a joint effort of Stimson’s Converging Technology and Global Security and Partnerships in Proliferation programs and funded by Global Affairs Canada’s Weapons Threat Reduction Program. The project began in September 2021 with the second iteration (MATCH 2.0) concluding in January 2025.

“DataTrails is excited to work with Stimson and Global Affairs Canada’s Weapons Threat Reduction Program on this pilot project,” said Datatrails CEO Rusty Cumpston. “Organizations across the world are handling more data every day to make critical decisions while also complying with new data transparency and authenticity requirements. Proving data provenance and integrity with tamper-proof transparency easily replicated by third parties simplifies regulatory compliance and increases confidence in critical decisions

“This groundbreaking partnership removes data silos and forges a unified process view – a single, trusted source of truth – that will revolutionize how government agencies operate. Knowing that your data has provenance, governance, and an immutable trust ledger is transformational in the most critical use cases” said TrueNorth CEO, Bill Pugh.

“This partnership underscores our joint commitment to harnessing technology for the greater good,” said Cindy Vestergaard, Director of the Converging Technology and Global Security program at the Stimson Center. “By joining forces with DataTrails and True North, we are revolutionizing how we monitor chemical trade in support of the Convention’s goal to prevent the re-emergence of chemical weapons.”

About DataTrails

DataTrails (www.datatrails.ai) provides digital trust technology that assures the provenance and integrity of data crossing business and application boundaries.

About True North

True North is a software services company that specializes in developing “Trust, Transparency, and Traceability” SaaS solutions for government and enterprise clients.

About Stimson

The Stimson Center promotes international security and shared prosperity through applied research and independent analysis, global engagement, and policy innovation.

For three decades, Stimson has been a leading voice on urgent global issues. Founded in the twilight years of the Cold War, the Stimson Center pioneered practical new steps toward stability and security in an uncertain world. Today, as changes in power and technology usher in a challenging new era, Stimson is at the forefront: Engaging new voices, generating innovative ideas and analysis, and building solutions to promote international security, prosperity, and justice.

More at www.stimson.org.

