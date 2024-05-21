AtSite Energy Announces Strategic Acquisition of Both Vergent Power and LoneStar Power to Expand Market Leadership
AtSite Energy Accelerates Growth and Expands ReachWASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtSite Energy, the clean energy solutions company, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Vergent Power Solutions and LoneStar Power Solutions, two prominent companies in the power solutions and energy infrastructure industry. These acquisitions are a strategic part of AtSite Energy’s plan to accelerate growth in the energy infrastructure space and expand its reach across North America.
Enhancing Capabilities and Broadening Horizons
Vergent Power Solutions is known for its expertise in engineering and deploying innovative energy solutions to a growing customer base that currently exceeds 250 combined heat and power, microgrid, and renewable energy systems across North America. This acquisition will enable AtSite Energy to offer a broader range of energy-efficient technologies and services, thereby strengthening its competitive edge in the energy infrastructure sector. “Vergent is excited to join AtSite Energy because this move allows us to supercharge our growth into new market verticals that seek energy independence and decarbonization,” said Justin Rathke, President of Vergent.
LoneStar Power Solutions, an innovator in the onsite power and distributed energy space, aligns with AtSite Energy’s commitment to advancing distributed, reliable energy solutions. The integration of LoneStar’s expertise in onsite power, particularly in the Texas market, will enhance AtSite Energy’s ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end energy solutions that are both efficient and environmentally responsible. “We are seeing the energy services and solutions we provide in our current primary markets expanding in other markets, and so the expansion of our teams and resources comes at a very good time,” said Doug Demaret, President of LoneStar.
A Commitment to Sustainable Growth
"The acquisitions of Vergent Power Solutions and LoneStar Power Solutions mark a significant milestone in our quest to accelerate the transformation towards reliable, clean energy," said Davor Kapelina, CEO of AtSite. "With these new additions, we are poised to expand our capabilities and our geographic footprint, while delivering enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders."
AtSite Energy is moving rapidly with the integration of Vergent and LoneStar into its operations. The company will leverage synergies between growing teams to drive innovation and deliver superior energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of industries and communities.
