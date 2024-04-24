AtSite, Inc is pleased to announce the formation of AtSite Energy to Focus on Energy and Decarbonization Initiatives
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtSite, Inc, a leading provider of innovative energy, environmental, and high-performance building solutions, is excited to announce the formation of AtSite Energy. The new entity, founded by several industry veterans together with AtSite Inc, represents a strategic move to accelerate adoption of reliable, distributed, clean energy solutions and decarbonization projects throughout North America.
AtSite Energy brings together a distinguished group of industry leaders who are directing the mission to enable reliable, distributed energy solutions that help organizations decarbonize while meeting their energy demands. Leveraging decades of collective expertise and impressive experience throughout North America, AtSite Energy aims to deliver comprehensive energy solutions that not only drive cost savings and enhance operational reliability but also reduce environmental impacts.
"For decades we have been at the forefront of helping organizations improve the performance of their businesses by improving the performance of their buildings using innovative solutions," said Davor Kapelina, Chairman and CEO of AtSite, Inc. "With the formation AtSite Energy, we are extending that work with a focus on reliable large-scale energy solutions that continue to deliver better performance at lower costs and with lower environmental impacts."
AtSite Energy will offer solutions tailored to meet the unique energy needs of businesses, institutions, and government entities seeking to improve resiliency and reliability, while reducing costs and environmental impacts. AtSite Energy, together with AtSite, Inc, is positioned to be a leader in the changing energy landscape, with an expanding portfolio of innovative cutting-edge solutions.
About AtSite, Inc: AtSite, Inc is dedicated to providing energy and environmental solutions that enable enhanced performance with a smaller environmental footprint. With a wealth of experience spanning decades, AtSite excels in implementing cutting-edge strategies to enhance performance for building owners and operators, assisting organizations to develop big picture strategies to optimize their portfolios.
Media Contact: Lisa West, EVP Marketing, AtSite, Inc Phone: (202) 728.9800 Email: lwest@atsiteinc.com
Lisa West
