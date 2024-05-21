FWA’s International Business Conference Highlights Greece and Awards 2024 FWA Entrepreneur of the Year to Chef Maria Loi
FWA's annual conference was held in Greece this year highlighting their economic growth and recovery, drawing distinguished speakers and investors.
We were honored to be with Chef Loi ...She embodies the passionate, trailblazing spirit that the FWA champions in leadership across the globe.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial Women’s Association of New York (FWA), an organization focused on advancing women in the financial industry, recently hosted its annual International Business Conference in Greece, themed ‘Economic Transformation.’ During the conference, FWA President Annette Stewart presented the 2024 FWA Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Chef Maria Loi in recognition of her innovative business approach and entrepreneurial drive.
— Annette Stewart, FWA President
Chef Loi, celebrated as the Julia Child of Greece, is an acclaimed celebrity chef, restaurateur, and the founder of Loi Food Products, which emphasizes traditional Greek ingredients with an eye on healthy lifestyles. Her role as the host of the award-winning series, "The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets" and her authorship of over 36 cookbooks, exemplify her influence and commitment. She is also a dedicated philanthropist through her work with various foundations and charitable organizations such as The Center for Discovery, The Loukoumi Make-A-Difference Foundation, Citymeals on Wheels, and others, as well as the foundation she helped start, Elpida, aiding children with cancer.
"We were honored to be with Chef Loi during the 2024 FWA International Business Conference," said Annette Stewart. "She embodies the passionate, trailblazing spirit that the FWA champions in leadership across the globe. Thank you, Chef Loi, for welcoming the FWA to Greece and for your invaluable contributions for us all."
The conference featured a series of high-level discussions focused on rebuilding Greece through various sectors including property, infrastructure, and energy. Distinguished speakers including H.E. Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of National Economy & Finance and Alex Patelis, Chief Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, provided insights into Greece's economic strategies, it’s recovery and the nation's strategic vision.
“Here in Greece, we also heard about the challenges presented by the energy transition which is being addressed by governments around the world. Greece has a head start over some on renewables and has also dealt with the reality of finding new sources of energy such as US Liquified Natural Gas. It was an important and interesting discussion,” commented Patti Domm, a senior FWA advisor, board member and conference co-chair.
The week-long event not only covered critical economic discussions, it also offered delegates a cultural immersion into Greece, with meetings in Athens and Santorini, providing the FWA Delegation with a firsthand experience of the vibrant Greek culture and heritage.
“As we look forward to next year’s FWA International Business Conference, we extend a heartfelt thank you to our host country and many speakers for their valuable contributions, building our firsthand experience in Greece," added Stewart.
Corporate sponsors include: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AKD Wealth Partners.
The conference was brought to fruition through the hard work of IBC Committee Co-Chairs: President Annette Stewart, Anastasia Boukouvala and Patti Domm, with further support from Lori Ioannou, Natalie Iannone, Rosemarie Bonelli, and Jacqueline Linden.
About Financial Women's Association (FWA):
Founded in 1956, the FWA works collaboratively with leading firms to help accelerate mutual goals of advancing the leadership and success of women creating a community of lifelong learners. With over 800 Members – both women and men – and numerous corporate, government, and academic allies, the FWA presents key thought leadership events, builds performance skills, and promotes valuable business connections through networking opportunities for its members. It produces international conferences facilitating exposure to global businesses and economic opportunities. In addition, the FWA gives back to the community and is helping to develop a diverse pipeline of talent by providing scholarships and mentoring to young professionals, and to students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to continue their education. Members and student mentees also have access to members-only programs, including professional development workshops and Member2Member mentoring.
Alissa Desmarais
FWA of New York, Inc.
+1 212-533-2141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram