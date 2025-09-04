New Report Calls for Systemic Change in Finance Workplaces - Driving Effectiveness, Innovation, and Profitability

White paper highlights barriers and solutions in finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Financial Women’s Association (FWA) announces the release of a new white paper, The Post-Pandemic Return Among Women in Finance, authored by cultural anthropologist Dr. Melissa Suzanne Fisher. Commissioned by the FWA, the report examines how return-to-office policies and shifting workplace norms continue to shape careers in the financial services industry and outlines practical steps firms can take to build more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready workplaces.Based on pandemic and post-pandemic research, the report offers an analysis of challenges that remain highly relevant today: balancing work and family responsibilities, supporting employee well-being, and dismantling systemic barriers that hinder career success. Drawing on interdisciplinary social sciences and firsthand accounts, the report highlights persistent cultural and structural barriers that limit progress across the industry.The report highlights that while the pandemic's remote work experiments offered employees new ways to balance work and personal life, the push for a full-time return to the office threatens this progress.Key recommendations highlighted in the report include:• Responsibility of caregiving and work/life balance should be shared across the organization, rather than leaving individuals to manage these challenges alone.• Firms should focus on addressing bias and discrimination embedded in their systems, not just changing individual attitudes.• New models of mentoring and support are needed to reflect evolving work environments (such as hybrid work) and changing employee needs.Dr. Fisher, author of Wall Street Women, and a faculty member at Parsons School of Design, as well as a Senior Advisor at CFAR Consulting and Coaching Services, argues that supporting employees in balancing work, family, and personal needs is not only the right thing to do - it also drives innovation, effectiveness, and long-term profitability.The Financial Women’s Association has championed the advancement of women across the financial industry for nearly 70 years. This report adds to that tradition by offering actionable strategies firms can adopt to create more welcoming, supportive, and equitable workplaces so all employees can thrive.About the FWAFounded in 1956 by eight trailblazing professionals on Wall Street, the Financial Women’s Association (FWA) is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting leadership, professional growth, and community across the financial industry. With an engaged membership that includes individuals, corporate sponsors, and strategic alliances with educational institutions and other organizations, the FWA provides access to high-impact programming, mentorship, and educational opportunities. Through its numerous events and initiatives, the FWA fosters connection, innovation, and career advancement for those shaping the future of finance.About Melissa FisherMelissa Fisher, Ph.D. is a cultural anthropologist specializing in gender, finance, and workplace culture. She is a Senior Advisor at CFAR, a Visiting Scholar at NYU’s Institute for Public Knowledge, and teaches in the Strategic Design and Management program at Parsons School of Design. Melissa is the author of Wall Street Women and Frontiers of Capital (Duke University Press). Her current research explores equity in evolving workplace environments. Named one of Avuity’s Top 65 Work Tech Experts to Follow in 2025, she consults widely on leadership development and today's complex business needs. Want to explore how anthropological tools and approaches can design a more human-centered workplace?Melissa's consulting services can be found at www.melissafisherphd.com

