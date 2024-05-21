Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,049 in the last 365 days.

Brewer School District’s Renita Ward-Downer Named 2024 Curriculum Leader of the Year

This exciting news was shared by the Maine Curriculum Leader’s Association (MCLA)

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is thrilled to announce Renita Ward-Downer as the 2024 Curriculum Leader of the Year! MCLA is a state-wide collaborative that focuses on high-quality learning and teaching for all Maine students. MCLA promotes equity and meaningful learning through research, information dissemination, advocacy, networking, and professional learning.

Renita displays all of these qualities and more! Renita has been the Director of Instruction for the Brewer School District for 9 years. In those 9 years, Renita has been an instrumental leader in initiating change that brings about innovative thinking for how to best meet the needs of learners. Renita has marshaled a hybrid school model called the Nu Program which has been so successful that a middle school version has also been created.

This innovative programming was created during COVID, but its goal of meeting students’ needs has been so successful the program lives on! Renita has also been a major player in creating a Forestry Outdoor Education learning opportunity that includes a Forestry Immersion Program in the North Maine Woods. Renita continues to share her experiences with other educators across the state and is an integral member of the Penobscot River Educational Partnership. Renita successfully leads this work while also wearing the hat of Technology Director! MCLA is pleased to honor and celebrate Renita Ward-Downer as the 2024 Curriculum Leader of the Year.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Brewer School District’s Renita Ward-Downer Named 2024 Curriculum Leader of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more