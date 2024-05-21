AvoMD Partners with The Wound Healing Society to Digitally Transform Guidelines
The WHS is excited to partner with AvoMD on this tool, which will allow wound care providers to rapidly access our wound care guidelines in a convenient, digital format.”BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wound Healing Society (WHS), a society dedicated to enhancing wound healing outcomes through science and professional education, is excited to announce a partnership with AvoMD, a software platform that brings clinical evidence into the workflow to help clinicians streamline decisions and save time. WHS has collaborated with AvoMD to digitally transform treatment guidelines for Pressure Ulcers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers, with more digital tools to come as additional guidelines are published. Anyone can now access WHS Guidelines for the Treatment of Pressure Ulcers and WHS Guidelines for Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment using AvoMD.
Excitingly, this collaboration releases a new AvoMD feature, “Ask the Guidelines”, which allows users to get questions answered from the guidelines instead of needing to click through the clinical pathway to get to a response. This feature will enable clinicians to get evidence-based responses to their questions more quickly using the new AI functionality.
Chronic wounds are a significant medical issue, affecting over 6.5 million patients and accounting for more than $25 billion in healthcare costs annually in the United States alone.[1] Treatment of these wounds, which include pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, is difficult and complex. Patients with pressure ulcers, which affect an estimated 2.5 million Americans each year,[2] often suffer from medical complications associated with the wounds, such as infections and the need for lengthy treatments, and these conditions have a profound impact on quality of life. This necessitates a multidisciplinary approach to management, combining prevention, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive care strategies.
Additionally, treating diabetic foot ulcers presents its own set of complex challenges. About one-third of people with diabetes develop a foot ulcer during their lifetime.[3] The risk of infection is high, and without appropriate management, diabetic foot ulcers can lead to severe infections or even amputation.
The founding members of the Wound Healing Society understood the challenges associated with treating chronic wounds and recognized the need for a uniform set of guidelines for clinical wound treatment.[4] In response, the WHS developed a series of wound treatment guidelines that were first published in 2006 and have since been updated several times. The most recent iterations of the WHS guidelines for the treatment of pressure ulcers[5] and diabetic foot ulcers[6] have recently been published in Wound Repair and Regeneration and have now been digitized by AvoMD.
The challenges surrounding effective care for patients with chronic wounds underscore the importance of collaborations like the one between AvoMD and The Wound Healing Society, as they aim to leverage technology and research to improve treatment outcomes and ultimately enhance patient well-being.
Dr. Traci Wilgus, current President of the Wound Healing Society, stated that “The WHS is excited to partner with AvoMD on this tool, which will allow wound care providers to rapidly access our wound care guidelines in a convenient, digital format. We predict that this will enhance utilization and implementation of the WHS guidelines in clinical settings and, ultimately, improve the quality of care for patients suffering from chronic wounds.”
Clinicians can now access these two WHS guidelines in a digitized format, enabling them to deliver high-quality care to patients and saving valuable time. Importantly, healthcare organizations can also integrate AvoMD into their EHR, which allows clinicians to automate workflows like documentation, chart review, and ordering, all of which will digest information directly from WHS guidelines and data from the patient chart to ensure that outputs are of the highest clinical standards. Additionally, AvoMD’s Builder platform empowers organizations to customize these clinician-facing tools according to their needs in a “drag and drop” fashion, requiring minimal-to-no IT resourcing in their efforts to standardize care.
AvoMD Chairman and Head of Product, Joongheum Park, M.D., shared "Our collaboration with The Wound Healing Society will help to transform the daunting challenge of pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcer management into a streamlined process, ensuring that every patient receives the most effective treatment based on the latest evidence. We are super excited to launch our newest AI feature, Ask the Guidelines, as part of this partnership, and we are looking forward to adding more WHS guidelines to AvoMD in the near future."
About WHS:
WHS is the premier scientific organization focused on wound healing. A nonprofit organization composed of clinical and basic scientists and wound care specialists, the mission of the WHS is to improve wound healing outcomes through science, professional education, and communication.
About AvoMD:
AvoMD’s clinician support platform empowers healthcare organizations to standardize care by effortlessly incorporating guidelines and protocols into the clinical workflow. By centralizing the latest information and transforming it into actionable tools in the EHR (or outside of it), AvoMD simplifies everyday tasks like documentation, ordering, and decision-making for clinicians. At AvoMD, we improve quality of care with love, not alerts.
