Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,032 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinar On Sales Tax Basics May 28

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 | 09:18am

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on May 28 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss the basics of Tennessee’s sales tax.

Revenue staff will discuss how who and what is subject to the tax, rates, exemptions, and more.

Register for the webinar here.

The May 28 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

 

 

You just read:

Free Webinar On Sales Tax Basics May 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more