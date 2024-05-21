Free Webinar On Sales Tax Basics May 28

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on May 28 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss the basics of Tennessee’s sales tax.

Revenue staff will discuss how who and what is subject to the tax, rates, exemptions, and more.

Register for the webinar here.

The May 28 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###