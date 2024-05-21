NEW LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM “THE LEARNING HIVE” TO LAUNCH IN JUNE 2024
We are proud to introduce 'The Learning Hive' as a platform for aspiring leaders to develop the skills and qualities needed to lead with purpose and integrity."
— Courtney Harge, Executive Director
T | 210.215.0621
E | jaclyn@jmtmedia.nyc
OF/BY/FOR ALL, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the non-profit sector, arts, culture, technology, and finance is thrilled to announce the launch of “The Learning Hive,” an innovative 8-week program focused on cultivating values-based leadership skills. The program is set to commence in June 2024 and aims to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to become effective leaders in their respective fields.
"The Learning Hive" is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of values-based leadership principles and practices. Through a combination of interactive workshops, group discussions, case studies, and practical exercises, participants will develop essential leadership skills such as communication, empathy, integrity, and resilience.
Commenting on the launch of "The Learning Hive," CEO Courtney Harge expressed excitement about the program's potential to make a meaningful impact on individuals and organizations alike. "At OF/BY/FOR/ALL, we believe that values-based leadership is essential for driving positive change and creating a more inclusive and equitable society," said Harge. "We are proud to introduce 'The Learning Hive' as a platform for aspiring leaders to develop the skills and qualities needed to lead with purpose and integrity."
"The Learning Hive" will cover a range of topics, including:
● Defining values-based leadership and its importance in today's world
● Building trust and credibility as a leader
● Fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity
● Leading with empathy and emotional intelligence
● Navigating challenges and uncertainty with resilience
● Aligning personal values with organizational goals
The program will be facilitated by experienced leadership development experts and industry practitioners, who will provide guidance, mentorship, and support throughout the duration of the program.
"Whether you're a seasoned executive looking to refine your leadership approach or a young professional eager to develop your leadership potential, 'The Learning Hive' offers a transformative learning experience for individuals at all career stages," said Ellen Moir, Board Chair of OF/BY/FOR ALL
Registration for "The Learning Hive" is now open, with limited spots available. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit https://www.ofbyforall.org/ .
About OF/BY/FOR ALL :
OF/BY/FOR ALL is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the non-profit sector, arts, culture, technology, and finance. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, OF/BY/FOR ALL empowers individuals and institutions to create inclusive spaces where all members of society can thrive.
