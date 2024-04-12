OF/BY/FOR ALL NON-PROFIT ANNOUNCES COHORT RECRUITMENT AND SUCCESS OF RECENTLY APPOINTED CEO, COURTNEY HARGE
OF/BY/FOR ALL , non-profit organization dedicated to fostering (DEI) proudly announces the commencement of its recruitment initiative under CEO, Courtney Harge.
We are thrilled with the recent success of Courtney Harge at the helm; her vision and passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion has allowed us to serve over 180 organizations in 18 countries.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact | Jaclyn Tacoronte
— Ellen Moir, Board Chair of OF/BY/FOR ALL
T | 210.215.0621
E | jaclyn@jmtmedia.nyc
OF/BY/FOR ALL NON-PROFIT ANNOUNCES COHORT RECRUITMENT AND SUCCESS OF RECENTLY APPOINTED CEO, COURTNEY HARGE
OF/BY/FOR ALL , a leading non-profit organization dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the non-profit sector, arts, culture, technology, and finance, proudly announces the commencement of its cohort recruitment initiative under the leadership of its new CEO, Courtney Harge.
With a steadfast commitment to results-driven programming, OF/BY/FOR ALL has revolutionized the landscape of DEI and belonging in multiple sectors. The organization's innovative approach focuses on empowering individuals and institutions to create sustainable change through education, advocacy, and community building.
"We are thrilled with the recent success of Courtney Harge at the helm," said Ellen Moir, Board Chair of OF/BY/FOR ALL ."Courtney's experience, vision, and passion for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion has allowed us to serve over 180 organizations in 18 countries. They've primarily been museums, theaters, and cultural centers all over the world. . We are confident that OF/BY/FOR ALL will continue to drive meaningful impact and empower communities across various sectors."
As the new CEO, Courtney Harge brings extensive experience in leading transformative initiatives that promote inclusivity and belonging. With a background rooted in community activism and arts administration, Harge is uniquely positioned to steer OF/BY/FOR ALL towards its mission of creating equitable and diverse spaces for all.
"I am honored to have joined the remarkable team at OF/BY/FOR ALL during a pivotal moment ," said Courtney Harge, CEO of OF/BY/FOR ALL . "Now more than ever, it is imperative that we prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in all facets of society. I am excited to work alongside our dedicated partners and stakeholders to advance our collective vision of a more just and inclusive world."
The cohort recruitment initiative launched by OF/BY/FOR ALL aims to identify and support organizations committed to implementing effective DEI practices within their respective fields. Through tailored programming, mentorship, and resources, the cohort participants will receive the guidance and support necessary to drive meaningful change within their organizations and communities.
Non-profit organizations, arts institutions, cultural centers, technology firms, and financial institutions interested in joining the cohort are encouraged to visit https://www.ofbyforall.org/ for more information and to submit their applications.
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:
Jaclyn Tacoronte
CEO, JMT Media
T | 210.215.0621
E | jaclyn@jmtmedia.nyc
About OF/BY/FOR ALL :
OF/BY/FOR ALL is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the non-profit sector, arts, culture, technology, and finance. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, OF/BY/FOR ALL empowers individuals and institutions to create inclusive spaces where all members of society can thrive.
###
Jaclyn Tacoronte
JMT Media
+1 210-215-0621
email us here