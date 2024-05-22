Memorial Day Weekend Kicks Off Toxic Blue-Green Algae Season

Harmful Algae Pose Risks to Health, Environment, and Local Economies

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water scientists urge parents, swimmers, and pet owners to check for health advisories before heading to favorite swimming holes this Memorial Day Weekend. BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) is using its Beware the Bloom! campaign to educate people on harmful algal bloom safety and awareness.

"As we approach Memorial Day Weekend, we must prepare for the resurgence of toxic algae blooms," said Jan Spin, President of Americas, BlueGreen. "With families flocking to lakes and waterways during this holiday weekend, our Beware the Bloom! campaign is raising awareness about the risks posed by harmful algal blooms. Safeguarding public health and ensuring a safe, enjoyable experience for all is crucial — and it’s our top priority."

Summer marks the start of peak algae season. Fueled by excess nutrients and warmer temperatures, cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can multiply rapidly and form blooms. These eruptions often produce toxins that can sicken people and pets, threaten drinking water supplies, drive down property values, and hurt businesses, livelihoods, and local economies.

“During the summer months, the frequency and severity of algae blooms rises exponentially,” said Spin. “Detecting and treating these blooms early is critical to reducing health risks and preserving aquatic ecosystems.”

“Before heading to your local water body this weekend, make sure to check for advisories, but also keep in mind that not all water sources are regularly monitored for the potential presence of toxic algal blooms,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, U.S. Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “Look for a bluish-green film, scum, or mats on the surface of the water. If you see these possible signs of an outbreak, leave the area.”

Beware the Bloom! Tips for protecting your family and pets from harmful algal blooms:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• If the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface, leave immediately.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Do not let pets drink lake or pond water.

• Examine the shoreline for evidence of dried algal blooms. Dead blooms may still contain toxins that can be fatal to your pet.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Harmful algal blooms can occur in fresh, salt, or brackish water

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Water body has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

Symptoms of exposure can occur that day or within a few days, including:

• Fever

• Headache

• Lack of energy

• Difficulty breathing

• Skin, eye, nose, or throat irritation

• Dizziness, muscle weakness

• Vomiting and diarrhea

• Dark urine and yellowing around the eyes

Getting Help for Pets:

Contact your local veterinarian immediately if your pet is experiencing symptoms.

In the event the veterinarian can’t be reached, contact ASPCA Animal Poison at 1-888-426-4435 or the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-855-764-7661.



About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.