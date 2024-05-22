Job&Talent US achieves record satisfaction scores in latest client NPS survey
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, proudly announces unprecedented levels of Net Promoter Scores (NPS - ranking from minus to plus 100) for its clients in the United States. For Q1 2024, Job&Talent achieved a remarkable client NPS score of 79, a 7.6-point increase since the end of Q4 2023 (NPS score of 71.4). Job&Talent attributes its exceptional NPS results to a combination of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service delivery on the ground - propelling client satisfaction to new heights.
Job&Talent's client-centric approach to product development, rooted in a deep understanding of frontline needs, has been pivotal in driving these impressive outcomes. By prioritizing the voices and requirements of clients and workers alike, Job&Talent continuously refines its offerings to meet evolving demands and exceed expectations.
Understanding frontline needs to elevate NPS scores
Job&Talent’s commitment to an unparalleled service on the ground remains unwavering, as the company prioritizes consistent, exceptional delivery and first-in-class customer service to optimize productivity and operational performance for its clients. Job&Talent’s onsite delivery model ensures the management of workforce quality and performance, effectively reducing turnover and increasing productivity. With onsite managers acting as extensions of clients' teams, a seamless operational flow is maintained. Job&Talent's dedication to providing the highest quality workforce and adapting to fluctuating client demands resulted in a remarkable 97%+ service rate last quarter, contributing significantly to a high client NPS.
Technological innovation boosting client satisfaction
Following the initiative of integrating all its US subsidiaries under the Job&Talent brand in Q4 2023, the company has set the stage for the full rollout of its revamped product suite in the US this year, leading to the launch of Job&Talent Business. This powerful platform focuses on enhancing the reliability and quality of the workforce for clients and incorporates functionalities that will completely redefine temporary labor workforce management, eliminating frustrations and under-delivery that exist in the industry.
The new features include shift confirmation visibility through the J&T worker app, real-time geo-located attendance visibility, and associate ratings on performance and productivity. These features empower clients to manage their operations more effectively, make better decisions in real-time, and recognize and drive top-performing talent while offering constructive feedback.
Diego de Haro Ruiz, US CEO at Job&Talent said: "Our team is immensely proud of the record-breaking NPS scores achieved across the United States. These results underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that empower both clients and workers. We remain dedicated to driving positive change in essential work, and these scores validate our efforts."
Building strong client relationships
In 2023, our US operations facilitated the placement of over 100,000 workers and provided services to over 200 national and global clients spanning more than 35 states. Operating in various light industrial sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, retail, food processing, and warehousing, Job&Talent demonstrated its capacity to cater to diverse industries. The robust client base underscores Job&Talent’s ability to offer a unique value proposition, enhancing workforce reliability and quality, thereby distinguishing the company from competitors and fueling rapid growth in the US market.
UPS, one of Job&Talent's US clients, exemplifies excellence with its remarkable client NPS. Job&Talent serves as a trusted partner to UPS Mail Innovations, supplying a significant part of the workforce to support the company's logistical operations, including mail processing, sorting, and quality control.
Stuart Nunn, Operations Manager at UPS said: "Job&Talent, a key partner of UPS Mail Innovations, provides essential support with 900 workers handling mail processing, sorting, and quality control. Their exceptional responsiveness and alignment with UPS's goals make them stand out. I value their transparent communication and adaptability, as well as their collaborative on-site team and unwavering commitment."
ABOUT JOB&TALENT
Job&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, Job&Talent is reshaping temporary work by tearing down the barriers to job searching and hiring through the power of technology. From easier and faster ways of getting hired, to providing stability and benefits, Job&Talent helps workers feel valued and respected in their roles, while supporting clients with efficient and flexible workforce management solutions. By putting simplicity and fairness at the core of its business model, Job&Talent placed around 320,000 workers in over 3,800 companies in 2023 across a variety of industries including logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S. and Latin America and has raised approximately 850 million USD from investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit www.jobandtalent.com.
