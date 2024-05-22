MINTangible and CreatedBy Join Forces to Revolutionize Sustainable Fashion with Digital IP Licensing & Management
MINTangible's innovative tokenized IP and usage rights solutions are invaluable in delivering on CreatedBy_’s vision of radical transparency and 360 circular connected goods at scale”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINTangible, a leading blockchain-based intellectual property licensing and management company, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with CreatedBy_, a pioneer in utilizing digital technology to transform the sustainable fashion industry.
— Tom Wallace, CEO of CreatedBy
The CreatedBy_ solution enables creators and brands to easily produce 360° Circular Connected Goods with enhanced engagement experiences, bridging physical and digital realms for sustainability and circularity.
With MINTangible, users now gain added IP licensing, protection, and blockchain-verified authentication, ensuring dynamic and comprehensive rights management and detailed tracking of a garment's lifecycle, from creation through each stage of upcycling.
"We are thrilled to partner with CreatedBy_ and bring our expertise in digital IP verification, licensing and management to the sustainable fashion industry," said Amyli McDaniel, CEO of MINTangible. “Our combined innovation benefits the entire industry offering unmatched transparency and control over the garment’s intellectual property elements and sustainability credentials throughout its entire lifecycle.”
Brands can specify their upcycle strategies and requirements, ensuring that even if products transform into upcycled products and have different owners, their IP requirements remain clear and intact via an NFC chip embedded into the garments that lead to blockchain verified data and verifications, ensuring consumer trust and brand integrity.
“MINTangible's innovative tokenized IP and usage rights solutions are invaluable in delivering on CreatedBy_’s vision of radical transparency and 360 circular connected goods at scale” said Tom Wallace, CreatedBy_ founder.
“Their blockchain-powered rights registries integrate verified provenance and sustainability certificates into our product ecosystem, promoting conscious consumption through immersive storytelling. This unprecedented alignment of technology and values forges deeper connections between creators and owners while promoting more sustainable consumption,” added Tom.
The founders of both companies will attend the Licensing Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, May 21-23 to share the latest innovations in their respective fields. Licensing Expo connects influential brand owners with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, and retailers, providing opportunities to spot trends, build partnerships, and secure brand rights.
The companies have created a use case video breaking down the game changing offering for the fashion industry.
Eileen Cabiling
MINTangible, Inc.
hello@mintangible.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MINTangible & CreatedBy Case Study for Sustainable Digital Fashion