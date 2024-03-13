MINTangible Welcomes Lana Urso as Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships
Veteran Marketing and Business Development Executive, Lana Urso, joins MINTangible to Revolutionize Intellectual Property in Web3 and Digital Commerce.
I'm excited to elevate MINTangible's impact by crafting synergistic collaborations harnessing intellectual property & unlocking new opportunities for brands, creators, and platforms.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to bolster its position in the Web3 space, MINTangible is thrilled to announce the hiring of Lana Urso as its Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.
— Lana Urso
With a proven track record spanning over two decades as a global marketing and business development executive, Lana excels in cultivating strategic partnerships with brands and the dynamic worlds of art, culture, music, design and technology.
Her background includes significant work with Fortune 500 brands and agencies, along with a strong track record in selling digital media advertising, content, and technology solutions.
Prior to joining MINTangible, Lana served as the Vice President of Business Development at the Palm network and Palm NFT Studio, an NFT-optimized side chain built for culture and creativity.
Amyli McDaniel, CEO of MINTangible, shared her excitement about Lana joining the team: “Lana combines deep business development expertise with an aspirational understanding of intellectual property and its pivotal role in the Web3 landscape. Her vision for empowering industry players to protect and leverage their IP as a catalyst for creative and commercial breakthroughs, perfectly aligns with our mission.”
Lana expresses, "I'm excited to elevate MINTangible's impact in the market building and growing synergistic collaborations that harness intellectual property, foster innovation, and unlock new opportunities for brands, creators, and platforms."
Lana Urso marks a milestone addition to the MINTangible team, propelling its mission to revolutionize the opportunity of intellectual property in fueling creativity, invention and commerce in the digital age.
