Lydonia Technologies Named Innovation Partner of the Year by Alteryx

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies proudly announces that it has been honored as Alteryx's Innovation Partner of the Year at the 2024 Inspire User Conference in Las Vegas, NV. The award celebrates the exceptional achievements of partners in the Alteryx community.

“Our recognition as the Innovation Partner of the Year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge customer solutions,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia Technologies. “Our strong partnership with Alteryx has been pivotal in helping businesses transform the way they operate through AI-powered automation, data, analytics, and security. This collaboration has driven our rapid growth and success, enabling us to set new benchmarks in innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Over the past year, Lydonia Technologies has developed 29 industry solution blueprints for analytics, demonstrating its expertise and commitment to providing valuable insights to customers.

“By leveraging our solutions blueprints, customers can effortlessly turn data-driven insights into tangible success,” said Ed Walsh, Chief Data Officer of Lydonia Technologies. “Our joint customers with Alteryx are experiencing significant positive business outcomes through AI-powered data and analytics. These blueprints simplify the complex process of analytics, enabling our clients to achieve remarkable improvements in efficiency, decision-making, and overall business performance.”

The 2024 Partner of the Year awards highlight organizations that have made significant contributions to the success of their customers through innovative use of data and analytics. Lydonia Technologies' efforts to empower businesses worldwide with advanced analytics solutions have been instrumental in driving business growth and uncovering crucial insights.

About Lydonia Technologies

Lydonia Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered business solutions. We partner with customers to channel the combined force of AI, Automation, and Data to help them analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. This seamless integration creates advanced solutions that activate insights and transform operations, so customers can capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of AI-driven capabilities streamlines processes, reduces manual effort, and increases productivity. Visit www.lydoniatech.com to learn how you can unlock innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue to drive superior customer and employee experiences.

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.