Smarter Surfaces: Magnetizing Minds Across the USA
Smarter Surfaces has introduced magnetic whiteboard paint, a multifunctional solution that transforms any smooth surface into magnetic whiteboard.USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In school rooms across the country, a revolutionary product is turning heads. Smarter Surfaces, a company renowned for collaborative surface solutions, has introduced magnetic whiteboard paint. This innovative, multifunctional solution transforms any smooth surface into a large magnetic whiteboard for the school room through simple DIY application steps.
Better student engagement has been a major focus of schools and universities across the USA. While the quality of school room education is paramount, the way lessons are presented plays a critical role. To champion this objective, some of the top-ranking educational institutions have been exploring innovative school room presentation options that can create intrigue and help scholars understand, plus memorize the lessons with ease. The magnetic whiteboard paint effectively addresses these concerns and helps bring school room lessons to life making it more engaging and interactive for an affordable price.
The magnetic whiteboard paint stands out not only because of its dual functionality but also the ability to turn any wall, no matter how large or wide, into a functional magnetic whiteboard for minimal downtime. Another point to note, Magnetic Whiteboard Paint can transform any smooth surface — walls, concrete, plaster, wood, and glass, into a functional magnetic whiteboard. For compact school rooms and hallways, this offers a perfect solution, promoting efficient use of space.
Leading educators like Princeton, Georgetown University, NYU, San Francisco State University, and many more have been turning to this simple yet powerful tool to change how scholars interact with their school rooms. Unlike traditional magnetic whiteboard for walls, this innovative solution is directly painted on the surface just like any normal paint. After the curation time, the surface transforms into a functional magnetic whiteboard that delivers commercial-grade performance. The paint is free from harmful solvents, has very low VOC, and exceeds all US environmental standards, which makes it totally safe for application even in schools for young children.
Smarter Surfaces is well known for its collaborative surface solutions driven by the latest technology to deliver a cutting-edge experience. The brand has a global presence and a wide customer base across continents. Apart from educational institutes, many of their collaborative solutions are being used by prominent corporate houses like Amazon, Audi, Nike, and IBM. The company is still growing and has recently launched its products in UAE and Singapore.
Beth Novick, a famed lecturer from Clemson University recently commented on Smarter Surfaces’ magnetic whiteboard paint. She said, “As a lecturer in the mathematics department at Clemson University in South Carolina, visual communication and problem-solving tools are important for my work. They are integral to teaching mathematics and mathematical research. Over the years, I have relied on the traditional large whiteboards to work through complex mathematical concepts. As a tool it helped me think, ideate, and communicate better with my students.
However, when I learned about Smarter Surfaces and their magnetic whiteboard paint it seemed like a great solution to the size limitations of the traditional whiteboards. I love using my gigantic smart whiteboard. The magnetic aspect of it allows me to attach many notes. The surface is very smooth, erases easily, and is also ideal for my online classes with its large surface area. I have shown this to numerous friends and mathematical colleagues, and they absolutely love it as well. I give this product and Smarter Surfaces the highest recommendation.”
Visual representation has always been a cornerstone in mind mapping and brainstorming. But traditional magnetic whiteboards often fail to meet the needs because of their limited space. When it comes to magnetic whiteboard paint, there are no size limitations. Users can convert the entire wall or even a partition into a large magnetic whiteboard to fit the needs. It acts as a central hub for ideas. While the magnetic whiteboard paint is extremely helpful for physical school rooms, it also works well for online classes. The large surface makes it easier to explain topics and connect with the students.
Sonia Bueno, the spokesperson from Smarter Surfaces, noted in an interview, “We understand the challenges educators are facing today to create stimulating and adaptable learning environments for students with different attention spans. Our magnetic whiteboard for wall paint efficiently addresses these concerns and provides a versatile platform for educators to tailor lessons, display visual aids, and track student progress with ease. It fosters collaboration and fuels creativity. For administrators, this translates to a cost-effective solution that minimizes waste, maximizes space utilization, and needs minimum upkeep.”
Magnetic whiteboard walls have garnered quite the popularity in offices as well. An unlimited brainstorming space that’s simple to erase and maintain, is the key factor fuelling the demand. The paint is also available in a clear variant, which transforms any wall or surface into a magnetic whiteboard without altering the aesthetics of the space. Unlike traditional magnetic boards, magnetic whiteboard paint requires minimal upkeep. Plus, the cost is a drop in the bucket compared to the transformative impact it brings to any workspace or school room.
About the company: Smarter Surfaces is a global leader in collaborative surface solutions with a presence in 20 counties across the globe. The brand started its operation in 2011 and its first signature product, Smart Whiteboard Paint, which is still the USA’s top whiteboard paint, was launched in 2012.
The company manufactures and markets a complete range of whiteboard, magnetic, and projection screen solutions. Apart from paints the collection also covers wallpapers and films. Smarter Surfaces boasts a strong partnership with contractors, architects, and designers from across the globe, supplying customized solutions according to specific project needs.
