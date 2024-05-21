Defective Premises Bill - screening

It is intended that the Bill will introduce special time limits for certain action in respect of damage or defects in relation to buildings. Currently, citizens in Northern Ireland are only afforded 6 years protection in respect of defective buildings, versus up to 30 years in England and Wales. It is intended that the Bill will achieve legislative parity with the amendments to the Limitation Act 1980 and the Defective Premises Act 1972 that were introduced in England and Wales by ss.134 & 135 of the Building Safety Act 2022.