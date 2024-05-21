Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,019 in the last 365 days.

Defective Premises Bill - screening

Date published: 21 May 2024

It is intended that the Bill will introduce special time limits for certain action in respect of damage or defects in relation to buildings. Currently, citizens in Northern Ireland are only afforded 6 years protection in respect of defective buildings, versus up to 30 years in England and Wales. It is intended that the Bill will achieve legislative parity with the amendments to the Limitation Act 1980 and the Defective Premises Act 1972 that were introduced in England and Wales by ss.134 & 135 of the Building Safety Act 2022.

You just read:

Defective Premises Bill - screening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more