Navis Pack & Ship Extends Premier Pack and Ship Services in Palm Beach County with a New Facility in Lake Worth Beach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach & South Florida, a cornerstone in specialized packing and shipping for valuable artwork, treasured antiques, bulky furniture, heavy equipment, and other specialty items, is pleased to announce the opening of a new warehouse facility in Lake Worth Beach. This expansion highlights Navis's commitment to providing unmatched service and reliability for residential and business clients with valuable and challenging-to-ship items.
"By extending our West Palm Beach operations to our centralized warehouse facility in Lake Worth Beach, we can better meet and service the growing needs of our residential and business clientele in the Palm Beach and Broward County regions," stated Andy Ahrens, co-owner of Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach & South Florida. "This expansion reaffirms our commitment to providing premier packing and shipping solutions."
Customized Wood Crates and Packing Solutions
Navis Pack & Ship is renowned for its expertise in creating custom-made ISPM-15 certified wood crates, specially designed to protect delicate and high-value items during transit. Whether it's fine art, antiques, or larger furniture pieces and equipment, these precision-crafted shipping crates are designed to fit and safeguard each item's unique dimensions and fragility.
"Our custom crates are essential to ensuring the safe transport of our clients' treasured possessions," said Wendy Ahrens, co-owner. "Each crate is ISPM-15 certified and meticulously crafted to adhere to international shipping standards, providing peace of mind for our clients."
A Trusted Legacy of Over 30 Years
Navis Pack & Ship has been a trusted partner within West Palm Beach and surrounding South Florida communities, with the Navis brand boasting a presence of over three decades. Their extensive experience in handling an array of items, from delicate fine art and prized possessions to comprehensive packing, crating, and shipping solutions, sets them apart in the industry.
"Navis Pack & Ship in West Palm Beach and South Florida has maintained a reputation for providing reliable packing and shipping services," remarked Andy. "Our personalized 'mom and pop' approach and our dedication to expertly handling a wide array of items have established our position as the preferred option for individuals and businesses with intricate shipping requirements."
Expanding Capabilities with a New Facility
The new warehouse in Lake Worth Beach marks a significant milestone in Navis's continuous commitment to serving the community better. This new facility provides additional space and resources necessary to handle a broader spectrum of shipping requirements efficiently and securely.
Commitment to the Local Community
Navis Pack & Ship takes pride in its deep-rooted connection to the West Palm Beach & South Florida communities. Understanding the importance and sentimental value of each item entrusted to them, Navis strives to deliver services that reflect their clients' expectations and needs.
"Serving this vibrant community motivates us to uphold the highest standards," Wendy explained. "Our goal is to support businesses, galleries, collectors, and individuals with unparalleled packing and shipping services."
About Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach
Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach & South Florida is an independently owned and operated business within the extensive Navis network. Recognized as the premier provider of packing and shipping services for challenging items in North America, Navis prides itself on excellence. Andy and Wendy Ahrens, proprietors of this location, are fully certified under Navis' rigorous training and operational standards, ensuring expert handling and delivery of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.
Locations:
West Palm Beach: (561) 768-7978
Fort Lauderdale: (754) 484-3700
Fort Myers: (239) 689-5512
Naples: (239) 261-9103
Tampa: (813) 517-9620
Sarasota: (941) 208-0508
Contact Information
Contact: For more information on Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach, visit their website or contact their customer service team. https://www.gonavis.com/location/home/west-palm-beach/fl18004-west-palm-beach
Andy & Wendy Ahrens
Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach & South Florida
