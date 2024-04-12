Navis Pack & Ship Expands Packing and Shipping Services to the Tampa Bay Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navis Pack & Ship, a leading provider of specialty packing and shipping services, is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in downtown Tampa. This expansion comes in response to the increasing demand for reliable and efficient shipping companies in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, metropolitan area.
"We are thrilled to bring our specialized packing and shipping services to Downtown Tampa," said Andy Ahrens, owner of Navis Pack & Ship of Tampa & South Florida. "From beautiful beaches and top sports teams to a wealth of culture and attractions to thriving businesses, renowned universities, and a bustling port, this region has it all. We are proud to be a part of this vibrant community and look forward to servicing our customers throughout the Tampa Bay area.”
With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Navis Pack & Ship is known for its exceptional customer service and expertise in handling fragile, oversized, and high-value artwork, furniture, antiques, equipment, treasured items, and irreplaceable family heirlooms.
The company provides a comprehensive selection of professional services, such as pickup and delivery, expert packing, custom wood crate construction for shipping, and personalized logistics solutions for both domestic and international shipments. With the expansion to the Tampa Bay area, individuals and businesses can now enjoy the convenience and reliability of Navis Pack & Ship's services in their own backyards.
According to Ahrens, working alongside his wife, Wendy, and their amazing team has been a blast! "Running our local mom-and-pop pack and ship business is a true labor of love," Ahrens always says with a smile.
"My wife Wendy and I are having fun working alongside each other, and we take great pride in our family-owned shipping company as well as being Navis Pack & Ship franchise owners,” affirmed Ahrens. “We truly value our customers and each and every item they entrust us with for shipment, whether it's a priceless painting, cherished heirloom, valuable auction purchase, or bulky office item.”
Ahrens and Wendy's journey from raising a loving family in Milwaukee to owning their first Navis franchise in 2018 to servicing families throughout South Florida and now serving families and businesses throughout the Tampa Bay Area is truly inspiring.
About Navis Pack & Ship of Tampa & South Florida
Navis Pack & Ship of Tampa & South Florida is an independently owned and operated business in the expanding Navis network. Navis is the premier provider of packing, crating and shipping services for difficult-to-ship items in North America. The proprietors of this location - Andy & Wendy Ahrens - are fully certified under Navis' stringent training and operating requirements for packing, shipping, pickup, and delivery of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.
Locations:
Tampa: (813) 517-9620
Sarasota: (941) 208-0508
Fort Myers: (239) 689-5512
Naples: (239) 261-9103
West Palm Beach: (561) 768-7978
Fort Lauderdale: (754) 484-3700
Andy & Wendy Ahrens
+1 813-517-9620
