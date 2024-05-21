Robert DeSantis Named Vice President of CAMS Myrtle Beach, SC Region
Robert DeSantis, who has spent 20 years in the community management industry, has been hired as the regional vice president of CAMS's Myrtle Beach, SC, region.MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is excited to announce Robert DeSantis has been named vice president of its Myrtle Beach, SC region.
DeSantis has over twenty years of experience in the community management industry and has held diverse positions throughout his career. He is heavily involved in the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and has served on several committees over the years.
When asked about his new role, DeSantis remarked, “I’m happy to be a part of the CAMS Myrtle Beach team and look forward to a strong and successful partnership. I am eager to personally engage with each of our communities.”
As regional vice president, DeSantis will oversee all area managers and work closely with the business development team to provide local expertise and promote regional growth. He will implement quality improvement initiatives, assist with employee recruiting efforts, and build and maintain positive relationships with clients and vendors.
Ronda Bossert, CMCA®, AMS®, senior vice president of CAMS South Carolina regions, is excited to see DeSantis step into his new role.
“We’re extremely happy to have Rob join our team in Myrtle Beach!” said Bossert. “His passion for the role and commitment to forging great partnerships with clients and employees is amazing. With over two decades of experience, we know he’ll be a great addition to our team on all fronts.”
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.
