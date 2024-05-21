The 2024 London Photography Awards Announces the Exceptional London Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2024 London Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2024 London Professional Photographer of the Year - Moon Summit by Lee Nordbye 2024 London Amateur Photographer of the Year - Asilidae by MingLun Tsai

Going through a successful competition year, the 2024 London Photography Awards now announces the official results for this year’s competition.

As a global competition that celebrates the best talents in photography, the depth captured reflects the boundless creativity of the photographers, crafting their paths as an award-winning artist.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

LONDON, LDN, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going through a successful competition year, the 2024 London Photography Awards now announces the official results for this year’s competition, advocating those who bring ideas to life, with different techniques and creative approaches through the medium of photography. This award recognises individualistic creative vision and the ability to transfer them into phenomenal works of art, presenting itself as a global platform committed to upholding this grand mission.

During this extraordinary competition year, the award has received more than 4,000 entries from over 58 countries globally, including the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, and numerous others. This diverse array of submissions showcases significant differences in the approaches to their photographic masterpieces.

2024 London Photographers of the Year

Concluding the competition leads to the unveiling of the Photographers of the Year, recognising individuals who have masterfully blended aesthetics, narrative, and significance in their work. Lee Nordbye has been named as the Professional Photographer of the Year for their captivating image, “Moon Summit” awarding a cash prize of $3,000. Additionally, MingLun Tsai has been awarded the title of Amateur Photographer of the Year for their compelling entry, “Asilidae” winning a $2,000 cash prize.

1. Professional Photographer of the Year – Moon Summit by Lee Nordbye

2. Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year – Asilidae by MingLun Tsai

2024 Category Winners of the Year

The London Photography Awards is also delighted to honour its annual Category Winners of the Year, celebrating exceptional talent across diverse categories for both professional and amateur levels. Each winner is awarded a $100 cash prize in recognition of their outstanding achievements. These photographers have undoubtedly set new standards in the field, showcasing their dedication and innovative approaches to photography.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. London Photography – Moonlit Eye of London by Jan-Tore Oevrevik

2. Architecture Photography – symmetry by Ramin Barzegar

3. Fine Art Photography – Songs from the Abyss by Tiphaine Bittard

4. Nature Photography – Life cycle. Just born spiders. by Roksana Kowalewska

5. People Photography – A Piece Of The Pie by Meg Loeks

6. Black & White Photography – Penguin Highway by Michelle Valberg

7. Commercial Photography – CDA National Reserve by Bill Hornstein

8. Editorial Photography – Snapshots of Valor: On the Front Lines of Ukraine's Struggle by Stephan Goss

9. Special Category – NAVIGATING CONSEQUENCES by Steven Thoelen

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Fine Art Photography – Sculpture by Luís Viegas Mendonça

2. Nature Photography – Rub al-Khali by Judith Kuhn

3. People Photography – One more please... by Ondrej Blaho

4. Black & White Photography – Lenticular Cloud Over Mount Shasta by Lisa K. Kuhn

5. Editorial Photography – The toy workshop by João Coelho

Kindly visit the London Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://londonphotographyawards.com/.

"It has been an overwhelming experience for us, especially with the extraordinary photographic talent we've witnessed in this year's submissions," expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "The artistry and fervour showcased in these photographs are nothing short of breath-taking. Each image has captivated the jurors in so many ways that it contributes profoundly to the world of photography, reaching audiences around the globe with images that are truly expressive."

Grand Jury Panel

The competition is committed to recognising excellence, a standard upheld by assembling an international panel of distinguished jurors for the London Photography Awards. This year’s panel includes professionals such as Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Marine Foissey (France), Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan), Lillian Liu (Canada), Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Ronn Lee (Singapore), and many more individuals. Each juror brings deep expertise from their unique point of view to ensure a thorough and insightful evaluation process.

"As a global competition that welcomes and celebrates the best talents in photography, the depth captured in each image reflect the boundless creativity of the photographers, each of whom is crafting their paths as an award-winning artist within the community,” Thomas declared. "Each photograph we celebrate is a vision, a nod to the unique perspective and immense creativity of its creator, forever marking their influential impact on the world of photography and beyond."

Asides from the London Photography Awards, its sister competitions, the European Photography Awards and also the newly launched Global Photography Awards are now calling for entries. These platforms offers photographers from across the globe a different opportunity to showcase their finest work, further elevating the standards of excellence in the international photography community.

About London Photography Awards

The London Photography Awards is a prestigious international competition dedicated to honouring photographers who channel their creativity through the photographic medium. It celebrates and recognises worldwide excellence in photography, endorsing those who transform ideas into reality with their timeless imagery and creative flair.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

