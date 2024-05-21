GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024, Singapore
Celebrate the heart of Hallyu at the ‘GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024’ in Singapore At the Resorts World Ballroom – Sunday, 21 July 2024, 7 pmSINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.I.T Team is thrilled to announce that Korean idol and heartthrob Onew will be in Singapore and gracing the stage for an exclusive fan meeting event at the Resorts World Ballroom in Resorts World Sentosa on Sunday, 21 July 2024 at 7 pm. Dubbed as the GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024, the event is set to present fans with a unique opportunity to connect with Onew in an intimate setting.
This highly anticipated fan meeting event is brought to Singapore by H.I.T Team, a specialist in exceptional events, high-energy concerts, vibrant music festivals and dynamic trade shows.
At the fan meeting which promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, the crowd will have the chance to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Korean entertainment as Onew is set to deliver an unforgettable evening filled with interaction and on-stage activities. The event is slated to showcase breathtaking vocal performances, participatory game sessions, and a variety of interactive installations and thematic visual displays designed to leave fans in awe.
Singapore is one of the eight cities where the GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024 tour is scheduled to take place including Seoul, Osaka, Yokohama, Macau, Manila, Kaohsiung, and Kuala Lumpur. The fan meeting is expected to attract 5,000 attendees from Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia.
"We are thrilled to bring the GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024 to Singapore, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to connect with one of Korea's most beloved idols in an intimate setting. This event promises to be a spectacular evening filled with captivating performances, interactive sessions, and vibrant displays that truly celebrate the essence of Korean entertainment. We look forward to welcoming Onew's fans from Singapore and Southeast Asia for an unforgettable experience at Resorts World Sentosa”, said Ben Lee, Business Development Director, H.I.T Team.
Event & Ticketing Details:
Event:
GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024 in Singapore
Day & Date:
Sunday, 21 July 2024
Venue:
Resorts World Ballroom
Resorts World Sentosa
8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269
Time:
7.00 pm
Ticket Prices:
From S$148 to S$298
Exclusively for UOB Cardmembers:
5% off all ticket purchases
10% off with a minimum purchase of five tickets
General Public Sale of Tickets:
Starting Friday, 31st May 2024, 10AM
Official Ticket Point-of-Sale:
SISTIC - https://sistic.com.sg/events/onewsg0724
Images Download Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vasrfz91ufwh9gfwc88w2/AER_16d7XWnKEBnqCoM3RbY?rlkey=j9rkprmktanq41mai3gj574u2&st=czzc0cwz&dl=0
Image Credit: H.I.T Team
Hashtags: #ONEW #ONEW_GUESS #GUESS #GRIFFIN #온유#HITTEAMSG #HITTEAM
Official Instagram: @dlstmxkakwldrl
About Onew:
Lee Jin-Ki, 34, better known by his stage name "Onew", is a South Korean Singer, Songwriter, Actor and a Host. He debuted as a lead vocalist in 2008 under SM Entertainment together with the renowned boy group - SHINee which consists of (originally) 5 members including himself. He then proceeded to sign a new contract with Griffin Entertainment for his solo activities after his contract ended with SM Entertainment. He made his first public appearance with Griffin in Singapore 2024 Star Awards. Onew Is set to embark on his solo fan meeting 21 July 2024 at Resorts World Sentosa
About H.I.T Team:
The H.I.T Team is a boutique event agency in Singapore that specialises in curating exceptional events, high-energy concerts, vibrant music festivals, and dynamic trade shows.
Led by seasoned industry veterans, the company empowers its corporate clients to accelerate business growth through leading-edge events that invigorate brands. Central to their approach is the H.I.T Experiences framework, representing HEIGHTEN, INSPIRE, and TRANSFORMATION, which breathes life into brands to drive tangible results. Using experiential design, brand engagement strategies, and cutting-edge digital technologies with a systematic methodology, the H.I.T Team transforms business vision into an actual roadmap for bringing brands to life and making them valuable.
As a full-service event solutions provider, the H.I.T Team delivers end-to-end event solutions that consistently exceed expectations, making every event a memorable and impactful experience from conception to execution.
Korean Translation:
H.I.T Team에서 한국의 아이돌이자 대세인 온유씨가 2024년 7월 21일 일요일 오후 7시 리조트 월드 센토사 내 리조트 월드 볼룸에서 열리는 단독 팬미팅 이벤트로 싱가포르에 방문한다는 기쁜 소식을 알려드립니다. GUESS! 2024 온유 팬미팅, 이번 이벤트는 친밀한 분위기에서 온유씨와 소통할 수 있는 특별한 기회를 팬분들께 선사드릴 예정입니다.
이 팬미팅 이벤트는 특별한 이벤트, 에너지 넘치는 콘서트, 활기찬 뮤직 페스티벌, 그리고 다양한 시사회 전문 업체인 H.I.T Team이 싱가포르에서 개최할 예정으로 많은 기대를 모으고 있습니다.
특별한 경험이 될 이번 팬미팅에서 온유씨가 무대 위 액티비티들과 팬분들과의 소통으로 가득한 잊을 수 없는 저녁을 선사함으로써 팬분들은 한국 엔터테인먼트의 활기찬 세계에 빠져들 수 있는 기회를 갖게 될 것입니다. 이 행사에서는 숨이 멎을만큼 멋진 무대, 관객 참여 게임 세션, 다양한 인터랙티브 설치물과 테마별 시각적 디스플레이를 통해 팬들의 감탄을 자아낼 예정입니다.
싱가포르는 서울, 오사카, 요코하마, 마카오, 마닐라, 가오슝, 그리고 쿠알라룸푸르가 포함된 2024년 GUESS! 팬미팅 투어 8개의 시티 중 하나입니다. 이번 팬미팅은 싱가포르 및 아시아 전역에서 5,000명의 관객을 유치할 것으로 예상됩니다.
H.I.T팀 사업개발 디렉터 Ben Lee는 "GUESS! 2024 온유 팬미팅을 싱가포르에서 개최함으로써 팬분들께 한국에서 가장 사랑받는 아이돌 중 한 명과 친밀한 분위기에서 소통할 수 있는 특별한 기회를 제공하게 되어 정말 기쁩니다. 이번 이벤트는 마음을 사로잡는 무대들과 인터랙티브 세션, 생동감 넘치는 디스플레이들로 가득한 한국 엔터테인먼트의 본질을 기념하는 화려한 밤이 될 것입니다. 싱가포르와 동남아시아의 온유씨 팬분들이 리조트 월드 센토사에서 잊지 못할 경험을 할 수 있기를 기대합니다"고 말했다.
이벤트 & 티켓팅 관련 상세정보
이벤트 이름
GUESS! Onew FanMeeting 2024 in Singapore
일자
2024년 7월 21일, 일요일
장소
리조트 월드Ballroom
리조트 월드 센토사
8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269
시간
오후 7시
티켓 판매가
S$148 부터S$298까지
UOB 카드 회원 전용
모든 티켓 구매에 대해 5% 할인
티켓 5매 이상 구매시 10% 할인
일반 예매
2024년 5월 31일 금요일, 오전 10시 시작
공식 티켓 예매처:
시스틱 SISTIC - https://sistic.com.sg/events/onewsg0724
-끝-
이미지 다운로드 링크:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vasrfz91ufwh9gfwc88w2/AER_16d7XWnKEBnqCoM3RbY?rlkey=j9rkprmktanq41mai3gj574u2&st=czzc0cwz&dl=0
이미지 크레딧: H.I.T Team
해시태그: #ONEW #ONEW_GUESS #GUESS #GRIFFIN #온유 #HITTEAMSG #HITTEAM
공식 인스타그램 계정: @dlstmxkakwldrl
온유 소개글
'온유'라는 예명으로 더 잘 알려진 이진기(34세)는 한국의 가수, 작곡가, 배우, MC입니다. 그는 2008년 SM 엔터테인먼트에서 (원래) 5명의 멤버로 구성된 유명 보이 그룹 샤이니의 리드 보컬로 데뷔했습니다. 이후 SM엔터테인먼트와 계약이 종료된 후 그리핀 엔터테인먼트와 새로운 계약을 체결하고 솔로 활동을 시작했습니다. 그는 그리핀과 함께하는 첫 공식 석상으로 2024 싱가포르 스타 어워즈에 모습을 드러냈습니다. 온유는 2024년 7월 21일 리조트 월드 센토사에서 단독 팬미팅을 개최할 예정입니다.
H.I.T 팀 소개글
H.I.T 팀은 특별한 이벤트, 에너지 넘치는 콘서트, 활기찬 음악 페스티벌, 그리고 다양한 시사회를 전문으로 기획하는 싱가포르의 부티크 이벤트 에이전시입니다.
경험 많은 업계 베테랑들이 이끄는 이 회사는 기업 고객이 브랜드를 활성화 시키는 혁신적인 이벤트로 비즈니스 성장을 가속화할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 이 접근 방식의 핵심은 H.I.T Experiences 프레임워크 (HEIGHTEN 강화시키고, INSPIRE 영감을 주는, TRANSFORMATION 전환)로, 브랜드에 생기를 불어넣어 가시적인 성과를 창출합니다. H.I.T Team은 체험적 디자인, 브랜드 참여 전략, 최첨단 디지털 기술을 체계적인 방법론과 함께 사용하여 사업 비전을 실제 로드맵으로 전환하여 브랜드에 생기를 불어넣고 가치를 창출합니다.
풀서비스 이벤트 솔루션 제공업체인 H.I.T 팀은, 지속적으로 기대를 뛰어넘는 이벤트 솔루션을 제공하여 모든 이벤트가 처음부터 끝까지, 구상부터 실행까지 기억에 남고 인상적인 경험이 될 수 있도록 지원합니다.
