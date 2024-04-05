Alan Walker’s Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1 in Singapore
EINPresswire.com/ -- Immerse in a world of electronic sounds as Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1 arrives in Singapore on Friday, 14 June 2024, at the Singapore EXPO, Halls 3 and 4A; featuring the global phenomenon Alan Walker.
The concert is brought to Singapore by the H.I.T Team, specialist in exceptional events, high-energy concerts, vibrant music festivals, and dynamic trade shows, along with partners JS Concert Production and Supermodified.
Walkerworld will showcase electrifying beats and tunes as Alan Walker, one of the world’s renowned electronic prodigies takes the stage. With Alan Walker's chart-toppers and signature soundscapes, the sonic odyssey is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees from Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia.
Event & Ticketing Details
[Event]
Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1 in Singapore
[Day & Date]
Friday, 14 June 2024
[Venue]
Singapore EXPO, Halls 3 & 4A, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150
[Start Time]
The event will commence at 8 pm and conclude late into the night
[Ticket Prices]
From S$118 to S$178
[Exclusive Privilege Sale of Tickets for DBS/POSB Cardmembers and PayLah! Users]
Starting Friday 5 April 2024 at 10 am
[General Public Sale of Tickets]
Starting Monday 8 April 2024 at 10 am
[Ticket Point-of-Sale:]
SISTIC, https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/walker0624
[Audience Age Limit]
This music concert is open to individuals aged 18 and above
"The Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1 in Singapore is more than just a concert - it's a journey into the heart of music innovation, where each note and beat by Alan Walker creates a universe of its own. We're thrilled to bring this extraordinary experience to Singapore, inviting fans not only to witness but become a part of an extraordinary music concert experience," said Ben Lee, Business Development Director, H.I.T Team, organiser of the Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1 in Singapore. He added, “Enjoy a night of music, magic, and memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss the chance to be part of the Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1 in Singapore."
SISTIC is the Official Ticketing Platform, and DBS/POSB Cardmembers and PayLah! users are entitled to pre-sales of tickets from 5 - 7 April for the Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1 in Singapore.
About Alan Walker
A 26-year-old DJ and producer from Norway, Alan Walker, has gained popularity worldwide for creating energetic and captivating music. He continues to be a notable figure in the music industry in 2024.
Boasting an impressive following of over 115 million followers across his social media platforms, over 12 billion YouTube views, and a staggering 50 billion audio and video streams, Alan Walker shows no signs of slowing down
At 18, Alan Walker soared to international fame with his breakthrough hit, "Faded," amassing billions of YouTube views and dominating global charts. This success earned him a BRIT Awards nomination for Song of the Year and a Norwegian Grammy win in the same category. Subsequent releases like "Alone" and "Sing Me to Sleep" further solidified his presence in electronic music. Building a massive social following, he continued to release successful singles, collaborating with artists such as Ava Max, Hans Zimmer, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay. His debut album, "Different World," topped charts in late 2018, followed by the sophomore release, "World of Walker," in 2021, accumulating a combined Spotify stream count of nearly 6 billion.
Alan has amassed a remarkable track record, performing at 650 headlining shows and festivals, including renowned events like Coachella and Tomorrowland. His global arena tour, "The Aviation Tour," has consistently sold-out venues around the globe. In late 2022, Alan launched his third studio album, "Walkerverse," followed by a tour across Europe and North America.
In 2023, Alan Walker marked a career-defining moment with the grand unveiling of Walkerworld. On November 11th, he introduced a multilayered musical theme park experience, featuring a 10-track album with features like Steve Aoki, Daya, Vikkstar and Ali Gatie. Notably, new songs will be added every month throughout 2024, enriching the immersive journey for fans. This ambitious venture encompasses an arena tour starting with a 7-show series in China, and a playable theme park within UEFN, Fortnite, released on December 12th.
As anticipation builds for 2024, the young star is poised to disclose further developments, ensuring an exhilarating extension of his musical odyssey within the ever-expanding Walkerworld.
About H.I.T Team
The H.I.T Team is a boutique event agency in Singapore that specialises in curating exceptional events, high-energy concerts, vibrant music festivals, and dynamic trade shows.
Led by seasoned industry veterans, the company empowers its corporate clients to accelerate business growth through leading-edge events that invigorate brands. Central to their approach is the H.I.T Experiences framework, representing HEIGHTEN, INSPIRE, and TRANSFORMATION, which breathes life into brands to drive tangible results. By utilising experiential design, brand engagement strategies, and advanced digital technologies, the H.I.T Team uses a systematic approach to transform business visions into actionable roadmaps for bringing brands to life and making them valuable.
As a full-service event solutions provider, the H.I.T Team delivers end-to-end event solutions that consistently exceed expectations, making every event a memorable and impactful experience from conception to execution.
Nalini Naidu
The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd
