Bali Teak Collective Is Set to Deliver the Beauty of Bali to the Lake of the Ozarks with Upcoming Sale
Bali Teak is testing the waters of the Ozarks this weekend by delivering a container of teak furniture and live-edge tables at factory direct prices.
If you're under the assumption that top quality teak furniture is out of your price range, you'll be happy to see what Bali Teak Collective has to offer.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With locations in Los Angeles and St. Louis, Bali Teak Collective sees opportunity at the Lake of the Ozarks with their unique line of teak pool and patio furniture.
— Josh Hotz
Far from Bali, the Lake of the Ozarks is known for its extensive shoreline dotted with docks, patios and pools, which epitomize the area's love for boat life and beach living. However, given its remoteness from major urban centers, the void in the marketplace for premium, exotic furnishings is more than apparent. Bali Teak Collective is set to fill this niche by delivering the artistry of Balinese teak furniture directly to the Ozark community at an affordable cost.
Teak wood is renowned for its exceptional durability and natural resistance to weather, making it an ideal choice for the various climates of the Midwest. “Teak is perfectly suited for the lake, both from an aesthetic standpoint and certainly from a durability standpoint. Midwesterner's will be shocked at how affordable it can be if delivered direct, bypassing all the the hands in the cookie jar that is the traditional furniture model. We can deliver RH and Arhaus quality teak furniture without the unnecessary markups and middlemen,” says Josh Hotz, managing partner of BTC.
Bali Teak Collective began as a Covid career change by Zach LaBoube. He was seeing patients at his chiropractic practice in Singapore in early 2020. With prudence, he chose to leave Singapore for his Villa in Bali on March 18th 2020. "I felt like I could control my own destiny in Bali. In Singapore, you're literally living on top of people. I had privacy in my Villa. Little did I know it would spark the interest of so many friends and family."
With all the lock downs and immediate emergence of Zoom calls, Zach found himself giving tour after tour of his Villa. With nothing else to do, he began taking requests on the furniture that his American friends fell in love with. Zach's one-off orders of stunning Indonesian live-edge Suar wood tables, Bali day beds and white-washed teak patio furniture soon snowballed into full containers. This is when Zach reached out to lifelong friend Josh Hotz. Josh and Zach are from Washington, Missouri and spent their summers at the lake. With Josh's extensive experience in global logistics, Bali Teak was born.
The sale is this weekend, over Memorial Day, May 25-27. The location is in Osage Beach at 6815 Hwy 54.
It will feature a wide variety of authentic Balinese gems from hand-waxed sarongs, Jati and Suar charcuterie boards and the BTC sleek design of outdoor teak furniture. Sustainability is the central focus of BTC. With their contemporary designs, they take less from the rain forests without sacrificing style and comfort.
If you are under the impression that teak furniture is out of your price range, think again. Zach's relationships in Bali and the Indonesian Islands, combined with Josh's experience in logistics are a winning combination that delivers the artistry of Bali with Midwestern affordability.
Josh Hotz
Bali Teak Collective
+1 314-240-0740
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Where Artistry Meets Affordability