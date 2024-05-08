Teak Furniture Direct - Friends Separated by Covid Deliver Balinese Furniture Directly to the Lake of the Ozarks

Where Artistry Meets Affordability Zach and Josh of Bali Teak Collective in Hermosa Beach California See our 2024 Spring Teak Collection at our Memorial Day Sale at the Lake of the Ozarks

Bali Teak Collective is set to expand its locations from Los Angeles and St. Louis to the Lake of the Ozarks with Memorial Day Sale!

At Bali Teak Collective, we have re-imagined the exotic furniture buying experience. We deliver RH and Arhaus quality teak furniture direct to your door without all of the costly middlemen.” — Josh Hotz

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Far from Bali, the Lake of the Ozarks is known for its extensive shoreline dotted with docks, patios and pools, which epitomize the area's love for boat life and beach living. However, given its remoteness from major urban centers, the void in the marketplace for premium, exotic furnishings is more than apparent. Bali Teak Collective is set to fill this niche by delivering the artistry of Balinese teak furniture directly to the lake community at an affordable cost.From the Hardwood to the FinewoodJosh Hotz and Zach LaBoube spent their summers in the Ozarks. Their relationship began as adversaries on the basketball court where they competed against one another in the small midwestern town of Washington, about 100 miles northeast. They remained close, even when Zach moved abroad in 2014, which ultimately landed him in SouthEast Asia.With prudence, Dr. Zach left his chiropractic practice in Singapore for his villa in Bali on March 18th 2020. Little did he know, the brewing pandemic would leave him stuck there for the remainder of the year. Via zoom calls with friends and family in the states, he was always questioned about the one-of-a-kind Balinese furniture that adorned his villa. With over 10 years of eCommerce experience following the publication of his book and development of his vitamin supplement line, Dr. Zach saw an opportunity.His first call was to Josh - and his vast experience in global logistics and corporate sales. With Zach's flip-flops on the ground building relationships throughout the Indonesian Islands, in combination with Josh’s global logistical connections, Bali Teak Collective was born. The first of its kind, direct-to-consumer, exotic furniture business.The Timeless Elegance and Durability of TeakTeak wood is renowned for its exceptional durability and natural resistance to weather, making it an ideal choice for the varying climates of the Midwest. “Teak is perfectly suited for the lake, both from an aesthetic standpoint and certainly from a durability standpoint. The problem is that for most home-owners at the lake, teak and suar wood furniture might as well be from Mars. Which is what the traditional furniture model would have you believe. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We can deliver RH and Arhaus quality teak furniture directly to your door without the unnecessary markups and middlemen,” says Josh Hotz, managing partner of BTC.The Ozarks - Aligning Balinese Artistry with Midwestern AffordabilityThe mission of Bali Teak Collective is to deliver the unique experience and craftsmanship of Bali direct to your door, eliminating costly and unnecessary middlemen. Sustainability remains a staple. Their sleek yet classic 2024 catalog is designed to demand less from the rainforests without sacrificing style and comfort.Memorial Day Sale: May 25-27With showrooms in LA and St. Louis, Bali Teak Collective is literally set to explore the waters of the Lake of the Ozarks with a Memorial Day Sale to be held at Osage Beach at 6815 Hwy 54, May 25-27.Items to be featured will include pieces from their Ubud, Suri and Rian Outdoor Line. The sale will also feature an extensive inventory of their live-edge Suar Wood pieces, both cross-cut or coffee table style as well as 10ft dining room tables and 13ft live-edge bar tops.Something for EveryoneIf you’re not in the furniture market, no worries. There is something for everyone, from authentic hand-waxed Balinese sarongs to charcuterie boards to single piece suar wine racks, you’re certain to find a piece that will turn your head.

