alt.ai begins preliminary steps with GNI and Governance Partners to form JV
Building a clone matching platform for investment and IP in the drug discovery and investment fieldsTOKYO, JAPAN, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc. (https://alt.ai/en/), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that it has begun considering the formation of a joint venture (JV) with GNI Group Ltd. (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Ying Luo, PhD), a leader in drug discovery research and development, and Governance Partners, Inc. (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Shun Maruyama), aiming to build a clone matching platform for the drug discovery and investment fields.
■Purpose of JV formation
The aim in forming this JV is to create a platform for drug discovery and investment centered on AI technology. We look forward to creating a new value-generating business based on alt's AI technologies, including deep learning, generative AI, and large language models; GNI Group's knowledge, experience, and data related to drug discovery; and Governance Partners' extensive expertise in the investment field. On April 25, 2024, we announced the start of our partnership with GNI Group, and we’re considering the following businesses, all powered by AI:
1. New drug development and area selection
2. Search for development candidate compounds
3. Improving the efficiency of basic research
4. Optimization of non-clinical studies
5. Investment, M&A candidate company selection and matching efficiency
We will create success stories by incorporating our AI technology into GNI Group's drug discovery business and Governance Partners' investment business and by promoting automation and optimization in each business. In the future, we intend to provide and monetize our AI platform in the drug discovery and investment fields to a wide range of companies and funds.
alt.ai and GNI Group announce collaboration to use AI in drug discovery and investment fields
■About GNI Group Ltd.
GNI Group is a global pharmaceutical company group based in Japan, the United States, and China that has succeeded in drug discovery and made profits as a pharmaceutical company while demonstrating development capabilities that are recognized around the world. Based on its vision of "bringing new hope to patients," the company strives to develop new drugs and realize limitless growth potential.
■About Governance Partners, Inc.
Governance Partners is an independent asset management firm whose equity investments have a significant impact on the management of listed companies, aiming to increase their corporate value through management transformation, improved corporate governance, business and financial restructuring, and recapitalization.
■About alt Inc.
Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.
