Introducing Little Snitch 6: Elevating Mac Privacy Protection to the Next Level
Objective Development releases Little Snitch 6, the latest evolution of their renowned personal application firewall and network monitor for macOS.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Objective Development is proud to announce the release of Little Snitch 6, the latest evolution of its renowned personal application firewall and network monitor for macOS. Celebrated for over two decades as a must-have tool for privacy-conscious users, Little Snitch 6 introduces an array of powerful new features designed to enhance control over the Mac’s network activity.
Little Snitch 6 builds on its legacy with significant advancements like DNS encryption, convenient access to blocklists, a redesigned interactive traffic chart, a versatile new Control Center in the menu bar, new hierarchical grouping options in the connection list, new, fun to use sound notifications, and an overall modernized user interface, ensuring users have the most robust protection and comprehensive monitoring tools at their fingertips.
KEY NEW FEATURES INCLUDE:
DNS Encryption: Let Little Snitch encrypt your server name queries to shield your online activities from prying eyes.
Integrated Blocklists: Effortlessly select from a curated list of blocklists. Install them with a single click to add an extra layer of protection against unwanted connections.
Control Center in Menu Bar: Quickly access essential network information, recent activity charts, and recently blocked connections at a glance, directly from the menu bar.
Interactive Traffic Chart: Enjoy a redesigned, intuitive real-time traffic chart for a clearer visualization and analysis of network activity.
Hierarchical Connection Grouping: Group connections by application, domain, server, or country to gain deeper insights into network traffic.
Advanced Search and Filters: Swiftly locate specific connections or firewall rules with enhanced search capabilities.
Usage Statistics: Track and optimize your firewall rules based on usage frequency.
Sound Notifications: Stay informed about network activities through customizable acoustic notifications, just by listening. Make connections not only visible but also audible!
Rule Groups: Organize firewall rules by topic to conveniently turn related rules on or off together.
Enhanced Web Application Support: Gain better and more precise control over external connections initiated by websites.
Improved Firewall Rules: Use of cryptographic code signing identifiers for better process identification, resistant to renaming or moving of apps.
Simplified Setup: Automatically create rules for installed applications to streamline initial configuration.
Enhanced Xcode Simulator Support: Enjoy smoother development experiences with improved handling of processes in Xcode’s Simulator app.
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
Little Snitch 6 is available now for $59 per single license. Existing users can upgrade at a discounted price starting at $39. Licenses that have been purchased after January 1, 2024, are already valid for Little Snitch 6 at no additional cost. A free demo mode is also included, which offers full functionality for three hours per session and can be reactivated as often as desired.
Little Snitch 6 supports macOS 14 (Sonoma) and later.
Objective Development remains dedicated to user privacy, empowering Mac users to securely and efficiently manage their network activity with ease and style, combining technical sophistication with user-friendly design.
For more information and to purchase Little Snitch 6, visit Objective Development’s website.
ABOUT OBJECTIVE DEVELOPMENT
Founded in Vienna, Austria, Objective Development has been at the forefront of high-quality macOS software solutions for nearly three decades. Driven by a passion for design, productivity, privacy, and security, the team delivers innovative and user-friendly software products like Little Snitch and LaunchBar.
PICTURES
Download the Little Snitch 6 press kit, complete with screenshots here:
https://obdev.at/press/
Christian Starkjohann
Objective Development Software GmbH
pr@obdev.at
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other