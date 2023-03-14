Little Snitch Mini – A New Member in the Family of macOS-Firewall Products of Objective Development
Objective Development today introduced Little Snitch Mini, a new member in the company’s popular family of privacy & firewall products for macOS.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Snitch Mini is a lightweight, unobtrusive but yet incredibly powerful network monitoring tool, allowing users to conveniently watch, analyze and optionally block Internet connections of their computer on a per app basis. It provides various real-time diagrams of network traffic, an animated map view to identify connections into different countries, and an extremely easy to use management of curated blocklists.
In contrast to Little Snitch, Objective Development’s established flagship firewall solution, Little Snitch Mini is targeted to a wider audience, without any prior technical knowledge – to anyone interested in observing and possibly taking control of which apps send data to which servers on the Internet.
PRIVACY PROTECTION MADE EASY
The goal in developing Little Snitch Mini was to provide users with less or no technical knowledge about computer networks, transmission protocols, firewall configurations, etc. with an easy-to-use, unobtrusive, but nevertheless versatile tool to regain control over the increasingly diverse, but mostly unnoticed data streams running in the background on the Internet.
The app provides exciting insights into the network activity of the computer and shows detailed connection information of all running apps as well as information about previous connections over the past twelve months.
With its elegant and well-organized user interface, unwanted connections can be conveniently detected and effectively prevented with a single mouse click.
The map view provides a unique and fascinating real-time overview of the worldwide data connections established by apps and operating system to a variety of countries.
Also, setting up system-wide blocklists has never been easier. With only a few mouse clicks, thousands of servers for advertising, tracking, malware and more can be isolated from the user’s computer.
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
Little Snitch Mini is available exclusively on the Mac App Store.
The network traffic monitoring functionality, including a real-time connection list, traffic diagrams and the animated map view of worldwide network connections is available for free.
The full feature set, including blocking of connections (either individually for particular apps or based on externally managed blocklists), extended traffic history time ranges, advanced display and filtering options and more is available as an in-app purchase starting at $1.12 per month.
Little Snitch Mini is compatible with macOS 12 (Monterey) and later.
ABOUT OBJECTIVE DEVELOPMENT
Objective Development Software GmbH (www.obdev.at), founded and located in Vienna, Austria, is specialized on the development of network and productivity software for macOS. The most popular products of Objective Development are Little Snitch, Micro Snitch and LaunchBar.
