Forum promotes Việt Nam - Australia cooperation in construction

SYDNEY — A forum has been held in Sydney to promote connecting and building partnerships between Vietnamese businesses and Australia's property developers and construction companies.

The event attracted more than 120 participants, including representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, Việt Nam’s Trade Office in Australia, New South Wales’s business association, the Australia-Vietnam Business Council, Hồ Chí Minh City's Saigon Construction & Building Material Associations and the Bình Dương Construction Association, and Vietnamese and Australian enterprises in building material production and property development.

The forum, held by Pistis Group with the support from the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia, is one of the first trade promotion activities between the two countries after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính announced the upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Chính's official visit to Australia on March 7.

At the event, representatives of Vietnamese construction materials manufacturers introduced their advanced products and technology, affirming their quality and competitiveness in the international market.

Meanwhile, Grame Barty, International Trade consultant of Business NSW - an Australian not-for-profit membership organisation that advocates on behalf of Australian businesses, said that Australia's housing demand is 1.2 million houses, including 320,000 houses for New South Wales alone. That offers a "golden opportunity" for Vietnamese construction materials exporters.

On this occasion, the Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation and HBC Build Australia signed an agreement on the procurement of construction materials for Ramada Sky Hotel and a housing project for people over 50 years old in Warwick town in the state of Queensland. — VNS