AV-Comparatives certifies only three out of multiple IT Cybersecurity Solutions in its Process Injection Test

AV-Comparatives certifies only 3 out of several IT Cybersecurity Solutions in its Process Injection Test
AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized authority in testing Cybersecurity Solutions, has published the results of its Process Injection Certification Test.
AV-Comparatives’ Process Injection Certification Test serves as a benchmark for evaluating the effectiveness of cybersecurity solutions in countering sophisticated attack techniques.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The focus of this advanced offensive cybersecurity test was specifically on “Shellcode Execution / Process Injection”. By narrowing the scope to this critical area, AV-Comparatives aims to provide detailed insights into the effectiveness of antivirus solutions in tackling this particular threat vector.
AV-Comparatives' Process Injection Test against mutiple Cybersecurity solutions is an independent evaluation that certifies products against process injection and shellcode execution, critical components of security within the context of initial access. Certification reports are exclusively published for vendors that have met the rigorous certification standards.
Out of seven products tested, only three successfully passed this very challenging evaluation. They were awarded the Process Injection Test Certification: Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Enterprise Cloud and Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business.
Non-certified vendors receive detailed feedback aimed at improving their products' defences against process injection threats, underscoring AV-Comparatives' commitment to advancing cybersecurity measures collaboratively.
This rigorous evaluation, now available on the AV-Comparatives website, showcases the resilience of leading cybersecurity products against process injection, a prevalent technique attackers employ to facilitate stealthy system infections.
Process injection stands as one of the most prevalent tactics utilised by attackers and red teams alike. With insights drawn from the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, AV-Comparatives highlights the diverse mechanisms encompassed within the Process Injection (T1055) Technique, providing attackers with myriad avenues for exploitation across various contexts such as initial access, defense evasion, and privilege escalation.
In this comprehensive test, AV-Comparatives evaluates the prevention and detection capabilities of antivirus, endpoint protection, and endpoint detection and response (AV/EPP/EDR) solutions in countering process injection and shellcode execution within the context of initial access scenarios. The evaluation encompasses diverse variables, including C2 frameworks, memory allocation methods, shellcode execution techniques, APIs, and process injection methods, ensuring a thorough assessment of product efficacy.
The detailed results and information on the methodology and criteria used in the evaluation are available on the AV-Comparatives website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/process-injection-certification-test/
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
