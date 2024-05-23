AV-Comparatives certifies only three out of multiple IT Cybersecurity Solutions in its Process Injection Test

Schematic image of five rows of binary codes on a black background. The first part of the code shines chaotically through the air, as if after an explosion.

AV-Comparatives certifies only 3 out of several IT Cybersecurity Solutions in its Process Injection Test

List of 15 Shellcode Execution / Process Injection attempts used in this test.

AV-Comparatives Process Injection Test - Test-cases

Certification with Logo of AV-Comparatives for the approved Process Injection 2024.

AV-Comparatives Process Injection Certification Test - Award

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized authority in testing Cybersecurity Solutions, has published the results of its Process Injection Certification Test.

AV-Comparatives’ Process Injection Certification Test serves as a benchmark for evaluating the effectiveness of cybersecurity solutions in countering sophisticated attack techniques.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The focus of this advanced offensive cybersecurity test was specifically on “Shellcode Execution / Process Injection”. By narrowing the scope to this critical area, AV-Comparatives aims to provide detailed insights into the effectiveness of antivirus solutions in tackling this particular threat vector.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/process-injection-certification-test/

AV-Comparatives' Process Injection Test against mutiple Cybersecurity solutions is an independent evaluation that certifies products against process injection and shellcode execution, critical components of security within the context of initial access. Certification reports are exclusively published for vendors that have met the rigorous certification standards.

Out of seven products tested, only three successfully passed this very challenging evaluation. They were awarded the Process Injection Test Certification: Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Enterprise Cloud and Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business.
Non-certified vendors receive detailed feedback aimed at improving their products' defences against process injection threats, underscoring AV-Comparatives' commitment to advancing cybersecurity measures collaboratively.

This rigorous evaluation, now available on the AV-Comparatives website, showcases the resilience of leading cybersecurity products against process injection, a prevalent technique attackers employ to facilitate stealthy system infections.

Process injection stands as one of the most prevalent tactics utilised by attackers and red teams alike. With insights drawn from the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, AV-Comparatives highlights the diverse mechanisms encompassed within the Process Injection (T1055) Technique, providing attackers with myriad avenues for exploitation across various contexts such as initial access, defense evasion, and privilege escalation.

In this comprehensive test, AV-Comparatives evaluates the prevention and detection capabilities of antivirus, endpoint protection, and endpoint detection and response (AV/EPP/EDR) solutions in countering process injection and shellcode execution within the context of initial access scenarios. The evaluation encompasses diverse variables, including C2 frameworks, memory allocation methods, shellcode execution techniques, APIs, and process injection methods, ensuring a thorough assessment of product efficacy.

The detailed results and information on the methodology and criteria used in the evaluation are available on the AV-Comparatives website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/process-injection-certification-test/

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives certifies only three out of multiple IT Cybersecurity Solutions in its Process Injection Test

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Releases Cybersecurity Testresults of LSASS Credential Dumping Certification Test
AV-Comparatives certifies only three out of multiple IT Cybersecurity Solutions in its Process Injection Test
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht globalen Cybersecurity-Bedrohungsbericht: Cybersecurity-Lösungen für Unternehmen 2024
View All Stories From This Author